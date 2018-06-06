Register
    Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh, second from left walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony held outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

    Drawing Closer: China to Host First Africa-China Security, Defense Forum

    China will host the first-ever China-Africa security and defense forum later this month, a Chinese military spokesperson said last Thursday. The move signals deepening ties between the world’s most rapidly developing country and a number of nations in the developing world.

    Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, said at a press briefing Thursday that the African participants will visit the Chinese armed forces, including the army, navy and air force. The forum itself will focus on regional security issues and the development of Africa's own security capacities, in addition to mutual cooperation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    China Warns Washington as US Reportedly Mulls Sending Warship to Taiwan Strait

    The inaugural summit comes at a time of increasing political and economic cooperation between China and a number of African nations, marked by growing diplomatic relations and broadening infrastructure investments. 

    On August 1, 2017, China opened its first overseas military base in the East African nation of Djibouti, a move that has alarmed American general Thomas Waldhauser, who heads United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), which also operates the Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.

    Chinese workers pose at the inauguration site of a train linking Addis Ababa to Djibouti, 20 kilometres from the centre of Addis Ababa on October 5, 2016
    How China is Transforming Africa Into 'New Factory of the World'

    The US is "carefully monitoring Chinese encroachment and emergent military presence" in the country, Waldhauser said at the US Armed Services Committee on March 6.

    Despite widespread speculation that China is modelling itself as an imperial power on the global stage by increasing its security cooperation, its economic policies toward partner African nations actually promote "win-win" cooperation, including mutual assistance and solidarity in international affairs, according to Defense One. 

    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing
    Russia Considers China's 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative Important, Promising

    "China is certainly acutely aware of the pitfalls associated with the politics of interventionism and neocolonialism," Theodor Neethling, who leads the Department of Political Studies at the University of Free State in South Africa, told Defense One. "Especially in the developing world," he added.

    The forum will be held between June 26 and July 10, 2018.

