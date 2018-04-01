Four Somali Officials Killed by Al-Shabab Militants in Mogadishu - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants from the al-Shabab group, linked to the Al Qaeda terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), have killed four local officials in the city of Mogadishu, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Somalia's al-Shabab Islamic extremists have launched an attack on a base for African Union troops in country's south, killing four Ugandan peacekeepers, said Ugandan army spokesman Brig. Richard Karemire.

Four others Ugandans were injured, Karemire told The Associated Press. At least 22 of the attackers were killed and the rest were repelled, he said.

According to the Garowe Online media outlet, the militant group had also attacked a base of the African Union in Somalia killing 59 soldiers. At the same time, the incident had not been confirmed by the African Union Mission to Somalia.

Earlier in March, a car bomb was detonated after soldiers intercepted and stopped a suspicious vehicle near parliament headquarters in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing four people and injuring ten.