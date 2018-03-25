Huge Blast Rocks in Somalia's Capital Mogadishu - Police

Somali police have reported a large explosion, gunfire near the parliament headquarters in Mogadishu.

A car bomb was detonated after soldiers intercepted and stopped a suspicious vehicle near parliament headquarters in the Somalian capital, Mogadishu, killing four people and ten people have been injured, the Associated Press stated, citing senior police Capt. Mohamed Hussein.

A few hours earlier, another car had reportedly exploded outside the capital killing one person plus the driver, according to the police. Officer Mohamed Abdi told AP news that the explosion had occurred after soldiers arrived at the scene to examine a "suspicious" car which had become stuck on a sandy road in the Sinka Dheer area.

#UPDATE: Four people dead, cars and motorbikes burned in suicide car bomb explosion near #Somali parliament building in #Mogadishu #Somalia

Mogadishu is a frequent target of attacks by extremist groups in Africa.