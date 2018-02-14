South African President Zuma Refuses to Step Down

South African President Jacob Zuma a live interview with state broadcaster SABC stated that the country's ruling party, forcing him to resign, had failed to give him clear reasons for this step.

The South African president continued by calling this attitude of the African National Congress "unfair", underlining that the ruling party had failed to follow party procedures in trying to oust him.

"I need to be furnished on what I've done," Zuma says. "What is this hurry?"

The president was commenting in a live interview with state broadcaster SABC on the February 13 South African ruling African National Congress (ANC) party's decision to oust him within 48 hours.

However, Zuma has not specified whether he would follow the decision and resign, adding that he would make a statement later in the day.

His refusal to follow his party's decision on resignation can go to parliament for a vote on a motion of no confidence.

Jacob Zuma is the 75-year-old South Africa's most famous president since the end of white-minority rule in the country in 1994.

Zuma's presidential term, however, officially lasts until mid-2019.