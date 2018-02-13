Register
13 February 2018
    President of South Africa Jacob Zuma gestures during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017

    South Africa's Ruling Party Urges Zuma to Leave Presidency

    © REUTERS/ Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Africa
    Earlier in the day, The South African ruling African National Congress (ANC) country's President Jacob Duma 48 hours to resign.

    Secretary-General of the African National Congress Ace Magashule says he is unaware of whether the ANC will support a motion of no-confidence against Zuma on February, 22.

    "The collective of the NEC believe that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa must take over the presidency… It is obvious that we want comrade President Ramaphosa to become president of South Africa," Magashule said at a media briefing on the outcomes of the February 12 special meeting of the National Executive Committee of South Africa's ruling African National Congress.

    South African president, Jacob Zuma, arrives for the formal opening of parliament in Cape Town on February 12, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ POOL / NIC BOTHMA
    South African President Zuma Will Reportedly Resign After Preconditions Met
    South Africa's ruling party says it is waiting for President Jacob Zuma to respond tomorrow to its call that he leave office after rising public anger over multiple scandals.

    "I don't know what will happen, but let's leave it to President Jacob Zuma," Ace Magashule, secretary-general of the African National Congress said.

    If Zuma refuses his party's suggestion, the matter could go to parliament for a vote on a motion of no confidence.

    READ MORE: South African Ruling ANC Party Decides to Oust President Zuma — Reports

    The 75-year-old Jacob Zuma has been South Africa's most notorious president since the end of white-minority rule in the country in 1994, according to media.

    Zuma's presidential term, however, officially lasts until mid-2019.

    Tags:
    presidency, African National Congress (ANC), Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa, Africa
