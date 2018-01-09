Over 200 People Reportedly Injured After Trains Collide in South Africa (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two passenger trains collided on Tuesday in the South Africa city of Germiston leaving more than 200 people injured, local media reported.

The incident occurred at the Geldenhuys Station in Germiston, the eNCA broadcaster reported. According to Ekurhuleni Emergency Services (EMS) spokesman Eric Maloka, at least 163 passengers sustained moderate injuries and 52 others – slight ones.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

Approximately 200 people injured on Tuesday following train collision at Geldenhuys Train Station in Germiston, Johannesburg. Pictures: @er24 pic.twitter.com/Kd2VTXAEOD — Julian Jansen (@JulianJansen) January 9, 2018

@CityofJoburgEMS responding to a train collusion incident to assist ekurhuleni emergency services in Germiston — patients still being taken to hospital. Fortunately no fatalities pic.twitter.com/0om2NnH91Y — Nana Radebe (@radebe_nana) January 9, 2018

This is the second railway accident in South Africa within last several days. On Thursday, two trains collided between the cities of Hennenman and Kroonstad leaving at least 19 people dead and over 200 injured.