Bus Collides With Truck in Kenya Leaving at Least 34 People Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 34 people died on Sunday as a result of collision of a bus with a truck in Kenya, local media reported.

The incident took place near the settlement of Migaa at the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, the Daily Nation media outlet reported. According to Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Zero Arom, the collision occurred as the bus was moving on the wrong lane.

A total of 28 passengers of the bus as well as two people from the truck died at the site, while four more people died later in a hospital. At least three children are among the victims of the collision.

30 killed in central Kenya bus crash



Thirty people were killed and 16 injured early Sunday morning in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry on a road in central Kenya, police said. "We have 30 dead," said Rift Valley traffic police chief Zero A… https://t.co/SoID6oDNJI pic.twitter.com/zNF38OuWNv — News from Bangladesh (@banglanews_eng) December 31, 2017​

​The incident also left 22 people injured, who were sent to hospitals. The rescue operation resulted in heavy traffic jams.