Five Killed in Moscow as Bus Drives Into Pedestrian Underpass (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The circumstances of the crash are currently being investigated. According to a source, the crash isn't considered to be terror-related.

A bus has driven into a pedestrian underpass in the center of Moscow, killing at least 5 and injuring 15 others, a source in the emergency services told Sputnik, with the death toll being later confirmed by police.

According to the mayor of Moscow, who has arrived at the scene of the crash, two people are in critical condition as a result of the accident.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

"According to preliminary information, a bus drove into the underground passage at the metro station Slavyansky Bulvar," the source said.



Авария возле метро Славянский бульвар⚡️⚡️⚡️

Автобус въехал в подземный переход.

Есть пострадавшие. pic.twitter.com/M27sKF9fCZ — Ирина Курочкина (@irakurochkinaa) December 25, 2017

The previous death toll stood at four casualties which has been confirmed by the road patrol service. According to media reports, three injured persons have been removed from under the wheels of the bus.

Внезапно на Славянском бульваре. Автобус не влез в подземный переход. Информации о пострадавших нет pic.twitter.com/DV2veaem2P — Саша Усольцев (@usolt) December 25, 2017

The circumstances of the crash are currently being investigated, while police are on the scene.

The driver of the bus, who was detained earlier in the day, said as quoted by the Russian Investigative Committee that the vehicle suddenly began moving, with him trying to stop the bus, however, the brakes failed.

Ужас

Славянский бульвар

4 человека погибли 15 пострадали pic.twitter.com/WUOXUBXcqZ — SPECTR (@SPECTR_1) 25 декабря 2017 г.

Police have said in a statement that "two versions are being examined: the driver failed to manage the vehicle or a malfunction of the vehicle."

According to the source, a terrorist act is not considered as the possible cause for the accident.

На западе Москвы автобус протаранил группу людей, есть погибшие https://t.co/c2qHL840fn pic.twitter.com/DXM3fzgDOX — Ruposters (@Ruposters) December 25, 2017

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, has expressed his condolences to the relatives of those killed in the crash and stated that the authorities are providing the necessary urgent assistance to the injured. Sobyanin has vowed to conduct a "thorough" probe into the deadly accident.

© Sputnik/ Grigory Sysoyev A bus has driven into a pedestrian underpass in the center of Moscow

Three medical services' helicopters have evacuated 4 injured people from the scene of the crash.

У метро Славянский бульвар пассажирский автобус заехал в подземный переход. Пока известно опять погибщих. Место оценено, много скорых, вертолёт и машины МЧС. Людей пускают на переход прямо через Кутузовский проспект. #Славянскийбульвар #авария pic.twitter.com/60n4EZ8yqn — Валерий Коровин (@ValeriyKorovin) 25 декабря 2017 г.

