Register
16:43 GMT +325 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    На западе Москвы автобус въехал в подземный переход

    Five Killed in Moscow as Bus Drives Into Pedestrian Underpass (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sysoyev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    1311

    The circumstances of the crash are currently being investigated. According to a source, the crash isn't considered to be terror-related.

    A bus has driven into a pedestrian underpass in the center of Moscow, killing at least 5 and injuring 15 others, a source in the emergency services told Sputnik, with the death toll being later confirmed by police.

    According to the mayor of Moscow, who has arrived at the scene of the crash, two people are in critical condition as a result of the accident.

    WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

    "According to preliminary information, a bus drove into the underground passage at the metro station Slavyansky Bulvar," the source said.

    The previous death toll stood at four casualties which has been confirmed by the road patrol service. According to media reports, three injured persons have been removed from under the wheels of the bus.

    The circumstances of the crash are currently being investigated, while police are on the scene.

    The driver of the bus, who was detained earlier in the day, said as quoted by the Russian Investigative Committee that the vehicle suddenly began moving, with him trying to stop the bus, however, the brakes failed.

    Police have said in a statement that "two versions are being examined: the driver failed to manage the vehicle or a malfunction of the vehicle."

    According to the source, a terrorist act is not considered as the possible cause for the accident.

    The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, has expressed his condolences to the relatives of those killed in the crash and stated that the authorities are providing the necessary urgent assistance to the injured. Sobyanin has vowed to conduct a "thorough" probe into the deadly accident.

    A bus has driven into a pedestrian underpass in the center of Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sysoyev
    A bus has driven into a pedestrian underpass in the center of Moscow

    Three medical services' helicopters have evacuated 4 injured people from the scene of the crash.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok