16:57 GMT +325 November 2017
    Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir

    EXCLUSIVE: Sudan Leader Reveals He Discussed Military Base Creation With Putin

    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Astakhov
    Africa
    21325180

    Sudanese President Omar Bashir has given an exclusive interview to Sputnik, speaking on the possible military cooperation between Russa and Sudan as well as on the situation in the country's hotspot, the Darfur region.

    SOCHI (Sputnik) — Sudanese President Omar Bashir told Sputnik that he had "discussed" the establishment of a military base on the Red Sea coast with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

    Commenting on defense cooperation with Russia, Omar Bashir said Sudan was interested in purchasing Russia's Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets as well as S-300 air defense systems, adding that the African country "does not have any intentions to wage aggression abroad, we want to protect our country."

    According to the president, Sudan still uses old air defense systems manufactured in the Soviet Union, adding that the country was also interested in the acquisition of missile boats and mine sweepers.

    Sudanese President Interview
    © Sputnik/
    Sudanese President Interview

    The interview comes few days after Omar Bashir arrived in Russia for the first time ever in order to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss defense and economic cooperation between the two countries. During the talks, the Sudanese president stated that Sudan needed protection from "the aggressive actions of the United States," which made his country "split into two parts."

    On the Situation in the Darfur Region

    Omar Bashir has also commented on the situation in the rebellious Sudanese region of Darfur, saying that it has stabilized, with militants laying down arms within the framework of a state program.

    "We are able to say now that peace in Darfur has been reached. There is no uprising in Darfur. We are carrying out a massive campaign on expropriating the weapons in the region, and the first stage has been very successful as the militants laid down their weapons voluntarily," Bashir said.

    The president added that the region was secure now, and "the return of many displaced people proves that." 

    READ MORE: Sudan's President to Putin: 'We Need Protection From US Aggressive Actions'

    The conflict in Darfur began in the 1980s and escalated dramatically in 2003 when rebel groups launched a campaign to topple the Arab government. In 2007, the UN Security Council and the African Union sent a joint peacekeeping mission to the region, extending the mission's mandate to June 2018 but cutting personnel.

