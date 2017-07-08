Libya May Benefit From Qatari Crisis in Fight Against Terrorists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Arab countries boycotting Qatar may be helpful to Libya in its fight against terrorists, Ahmed Mismari, a spokesman for Libyan National Army, told Sputnik.

"If the boycott is truly effective, the money transfers from Qatari banks will be blocked, the terrorists in Libya will lose financing, and many of them will leave the country," Mismari said.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war broke out in the country and long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. The internal conflict and instability prompted the advance of several militant and terrorist groups that have established control over different parts of Libya.

On June 5, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, followed by the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering with the internal affairs of other countries.

In late June, Kuwait, acting as a mediator in the crisis alongside Turkey, handed over to Doha a list of the demands of the four Arab states. The ultimatum included the requests to severe Qatar’s relations with Iran, close Turkey’s military base in Qatar and shut down Al Jazeera TV channel, as well as to end support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Qatar denied all accusations and refused to meet the ultimatum, missing the deadline set for Monday.