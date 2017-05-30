Register
21:04 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Africa

    UN Aid Agencies Pledge to Boost Support for Libya

    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 1510

    According to reports, United Nations Refugee Agency and the UN Migration Agency vowed in a statement on Tuesday to expand their humanitarian operations in Libya in support of civilians displaced by the conflict in the country.

    Engineers from the Libyan air force repair a MIG-23bn fighter jet at a military air base in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi on May 2, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ABDULLAH DOMA
    Egypt, Libya Create Operational Headquarters for Anti-Terrorist Airstrikes
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Migration Agency (IOM) vowed in a statement on Tuesday to expand their humanitarian operations in Libya in support of civilians displaced by the conflict in the country.

    "The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Migration Agency (IOM) on Tuesday presented their plans for expanding operations in Libya and enhancing their support to migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and Libyans affected by the ongoing conflict," the statement said.

    UNHCR also issued an appeal for an additional $75.5 million in donations to address the humanitarian crisis in Libya.

    "UNHCR issued today a Supplementary Appeal for US$75.5 million to meet the increased humanitarian and protection needs of people in Libya — including internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities, as well as refugees and asylum seekers," the statement added.

    Libya has been in a state of turmoil after the ouster of the country’s long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi by the Unite States and its EU allies. Over the past year, Libya has particularly suffered as the terrorist group Daesh (banned in Russia) tries to make advances in the country.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Libyan Parliament Supports Egypt's Airstrikes on Libya's Territory
    Manchester Bomber's Younger Brother Among Plotters of Attack on UN Libya Envoy
    Egyptian Air Forces Destroy All Outlined Terrorist Targets in Libya - Army
    UN Security Council Urges Restraint Amid Latest Spike of Violence in Libya
    Tags:
    aid, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), International Organization of Migration (IOM), Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok