UN Aid Agencies Pledge to Boost Support for Libya

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Migration Agency (IOM) vowed in a statement on Tuesday to expand their humanitarian operations in Libya in support of civilians displaced by the conflict in the country.

"The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Migration Agency (IOM) on Tuesday presented their plans for expanding operations in Libya and enhancing their support to migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and Libyans affected by the ongoing conflict," the statement said.

UNHCR also issued an appeal for an additional $75.5 million in donations to address the humanitarian crisis in Libya.

"UNHCR issued today a Supplementary Appeal for US$75.5 million to meet the increased humanitarian and protection needs of people in Libya — including internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities, as well as refugees and asylum seekers," the statement added.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil after the ouster of the country’s long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi by the Unite States and its EU allies. Over the past year, Libya has particularly suffered as the terrorist group Daesh (banned in Russia) tries to make advances in the country.

