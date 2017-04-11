Register
    In this Feb. 23, 2016 file photo, a civilian fighter holding the Libyan flag stands in front of damaged buildings in Benghazi, Libya. Amnesty International, an international rights group expressed alarm Friday, Sept. 30, 2016

    Libyan Future: West Apparently 'Has No Idea What to Do With It After Gaddafi'

    Africa
    Commenting on the recent report in The Guardian that senior White House foreign policy official Sebastian Gorka has pushed for a plan to partition Libya into three areas, Libyan expert on regional issues Abu Bakr al Ansari suggested that the West "has no idea what to do with the country after the murder of Muammar Gaddafi."

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Saraj
    At Russia's Mercy? Kremlin Could Play Power Broker in Libya as Civil War Dust Settles
    The Guardian has recently revealed that senior White House foreign policy official, deputy assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka "has pushed a plan to partition Libya, and once drew a picture of how the country could be divided into three areas on a napkin in a meeting with a senior European diplomat."

    "The map he drew on a napkin during the transition period cut Libya into three sections, apparently based on the old Ottoman provinces of Cyrenaica in the east, Tripolitania in the north-west and Fezzan in the south-west," the outlet elaborated.

    Commenting on the report, Libyan expert on regional issues Abu Bakr al Ansari told Sputnik that it is aimed at "probing the possible reactions to the suggestion within the country, in the region and within the international community."

    "The West does not know what to do with Libya after the murder of Muammar Gaddafi. The neighboring countries are using the situation to intimidate their own population by threatening a repetition of the Libyan scenario. Meanwhile the Libyans are living under the constant threat of interference in their internal affairs and the instigation of various revolutions," he told Sputnik.

    A general view shows destroyed buildings in Libya's eastern coastal city of Benghazi (file)
    Divide and Conquer: Trump's Deputy Aide Proposes to Split Libya Into Three Parts
    In case this plan comes into force, the expert said, it will lead to a redrawing of the map across many of the region's countries.

    "For example, Algeria and Chad could lay claims to Fezzan region in the south of Libya. However Tunisia, Sudan and Egypt will make challenges for other areas of the country. Hence the partition of Libya will bring a lot more problems than it could possibly solve. Besides, it won't satisfy either the Libyans or the populations of the neighboring countries as it will bring the risk of a new calamity to the region," he said.

    Libya has been mired in a conflict between two competing governments since the murder of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 as the result of the NATO-led intervention.

    The UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) is based in Tripoli and is led by Fayez al-Sarraj.

    It is rivaled by the Tobruk-based House of Representatives parliament, headed by Aguila Saleh Issa.

      ViTran
      Nothing to do with the Non Western world ..
      maybe the West could return all the stolen gold, diamonds oil for starters !
      dump neocon trump
      Characteristic of pro-US force. Posing with weapon like some sort of movie star. Paid mercs do that, not real soldiers.
      The Neoliberal imperial strategy in the Middle East and in fact around the globe in different ways depending on the circumstances (Ukraine comes to mind) is to create chaos deliberately. Neoliberal ideology calls for the dismantling of the "administrative state" that is government as we know it along with national sovereignty. The idea is corporate rule and corporate law. The big oil and extraction industries are plundering what was once was Libya now without restraint from any government or civil authority which is the goal.

      The neoliberal empire believes its strategy is working.
