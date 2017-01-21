Red Cross Following Gambian Crisis, Ready to Offer Aid

DAVOS (Sputnik) — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is taking note of the political crisis in The Gambia and is making preparations in case violence breaks out, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik.

"The region has been known by ICRC as a region of political tensions. We just take note of the events, and you can certainly count on the ICRC that whenever these tensions happen, we do preparations that the conflict escalates, while hoping that it does not," Maurer said.

The Gambian crisis erupted after long-time leader Yahya Jammeh lost December's presidential election to his rival Adama Barrow but refused to step down citing foreign interference. Jammeh declared a state of emergency while the Gambian parliament extended his term for 90 days.

The move sparked fears of violence, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sending in Senegalese and Nigerian troops late on Thursday to ensure a transfer of power after Barrow's inauguration in Senegal. On Friday, Barrow said Jammeh had agreed to step down and leave the country.

The dangerous situation has prompted tens of thousands of people to flee to the countryside and to Senegal. On Friday, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said some 45,000 Gambians arrived in Senegal.