Outgoing Gambian Leader Declares State of Emergency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, African media reported that Jammeh, who had lost in the recent election and refused to resign, proposed a resolution to the parliament, introducing the state of emergency.

The BBC broadcaster reported, citing Gambia's state television, that the state of emergency was introduced just a day before the end of Jammeh's mandate.

The presidential election was held in Gambia on December 1 and resulted in Jammeh’s loss to opposition’s Adama Barrow, who was expected to come into office on Thursday. On December 10, Jammeh rejected the outcome of the election and filed a petition to the court.

