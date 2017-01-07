US State Department Warns Citizens Against Travel to Gambia Over Risk of Unrest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Department of State on Saturday warned US citizens against traveling to Gambia over uncertain security situation and risk of civil unrest in the African country following recent presidential election.

"The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens against travel to Gambia because of the potential for civil unrest and violence in the near future. On January 7, 2017, the Department of State ordered the departure of family members and authorized the departure of all employees who need to accompany those individuals from the country," the statement said.

© AP Photo/ Rebecca Blackwell Gambian President Jammeh Accuses West African Countries of Declaring War

On January 10, Gambia’s Supreme Court is due to hear incumbent President Yahya Jammeh’s petition contesting the results of the election, which potentially could lead to civil unrest, the statement added.

The presidential election was held in Gambia on December 1 and resulted in Jammeh’s loss to opposition’s Adama Barrow. Jammeh rejected the outcome of the election.

On December 23, Marcel de Souza, the commission president for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), declared possibility of intervention to Gambia, if Jammeh did not leave the office as soon as his mandate expires on January 19.

