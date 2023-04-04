https://sputniknews.com/20230404/us-deposit-insurance-corporation-announces-sale-of-signature-banks-loan-portfolio-1109102881.html

US Deposit Insurance Corporation Announces Sale of Signature Bank's Loan Portfolio

US Deposit Insurance Corporation Announces Sale of Signature Bank's Loan Portfolio

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has announced its plans to launch the sale of the roughly $60 billion loan portfolio of the collapsed New York-based Signature Bank this summer.

2023-04-04T08:13+0000

2023-04-04T08:13+0000

2023-04-04T08:13+0000

americas

us

silicon valley bank collapse

bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109102575_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_53f7552a1c10865383cb68202ff77d9a.jpg

"The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today [on Monday] announced the framework of a marketing process for the approximately $60 billion loan portfolio retained in receivership following the failure of Signature Bank, New York, New York," the corporation's statement read. The collapsed bank's portfolio is comprised mostly of commercial real estate (CRE) loans, commercial loans and a smaller share of single–family residential loans, the corporation said, adding that the marketing process would start in summer with Newmark & Company Real Estate providing consultation. The bankruptcy of Signature Bank, announced by the FDIC on March 12, followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10, which was the most spooky event in the US banking sector this year. US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to fold since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. The collapse of SVB was connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System and poor risk management, among other factors.

https://sputniknews.com/20230318/at-least-186-us-banks-at-potential-risk-of-a-run-similar-to-svb-economists-warn--1108531654.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us federal deposit insurance corporation, new york-based signature bank