International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230404/us-deposit-insurance-corporation-announces-sale-of-signature-banks-loan-portfolio-1109102881.html
US Deposit Insurance Corporation Announces Sale of Signature Bank's Loan Portfolio
US Deposit Insurance Corporation Announces Sale of Signature Bank's Loan Portfolio
The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has announced its plans to launch the sale of the roughly $60 billion loan portfolio of the collapsed New York-based Signature Bank this summer.
2023-04-04T08:13+0000
2023-04-04T08:13+0000
americas
us
silicon valley bank collapse
bank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109102575_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_53f7552a1c10865383cb68202ff77d9a.jpg
"The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today [on Monday] announced the framework of a marketing process for the approximately $60 billion loan portfolio retained in receivership following the failure of Signature Bank, New York, New York," the corporation's statement read. The collapsed bank's portfolio is comprised mostly of commercial real estate (CRE) loans, commercial loans and a smaller share of single–family residential loans, the corporation said, adding that the marketing process would start in summer with Newmark &amp; Company Real Estate providing consultation. The bankruptcy of Signature Bank, announced by the FDIC on March 12, followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10, which was the most spooky event in the US banking sector this year. US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to fold since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. The collapse of SVB was connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System and poor risk management, among other factors.
https://sputniknews.com/20230318/at-least-186-us-banks-at-potential-risk-of-a-run-similar-to-svb-economists-warn--1108531654.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109102575_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43510728ae9c57fc9db009e93fc336fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us federal deposit insurance corporation, new york-based signature bank
us federal deposit insurance corporation, new york-based signature bank

US Deposit Insurance Corporation Announces Sale of Signature Bank's Loan Portfolio

08:13 GMT 04.04.2023
© AP Photo / Seth WenigA sign is displayed at a branch of Signature Bank in New York, on March 13, 2023.
A sign is displayed at a branch of Signature Bank in New York, on March 13, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has announced its plans to launch the sale of the roughly $60 billion loan portfolio of the collapsed New York-based Signature Bank this summer.
"The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today [on Monday] announced the framework of a marketing process for the approximately $60 billion loan portfolio retained in receivership following the failure of Signature Bank, New York, New York," the corporation's statement read.
The collapsed bank's portfolio is comprised mostly of commercial real estate (CRE) loans, commercial loans and a smaller share of single–family residential loans, the corporation said, adding that the marketing process would start in summer with Newmark & Company Real Estate providing consultation.
Security guards let individuals enter the Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2023
Economy
At Least 186 US Banks At 'Potential Risk of a Run' Similar to SVB, Economists Warn
18 March, 11:18 GMT
The bankruptcy of Signature Bank, announced by the FDIC on March 12, followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10, which was the most spooky event in the US banking sector this year. US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to fold since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. The collapse of SVB was connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System and poor risk management, among other factors.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала