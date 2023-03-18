https://sputniknews.com/20230318/at-least-186-us-banks-at-potential-risk-of-a-run-similar-to-svb-economists-warn--1108531654.html

At Least 186 US Banks At 'Potential Risk of a Run' Similar to SVB, Economists Warn

At Least 186 US Banks At 'Potential Risk of a Run' Similar to SVB, Economists Warn

At least 186 US banks at 'potential risk of a run' similar to SVB, a study carried out by economists has warned.

2023-03-18T11:18+0000

2023-03-18T11:18+0000

2023-03-18T11:18+0000

economy

us

silicon valley bank collapse

silicon valley bank

inflation

us federal reserve bank

interest rate

run on banks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/12/1108531287_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6243a3198f62597441baa34842fbfaa4.jpg

At least 186 US banks are potentially facing the same risks as the recently-collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, a study by a group of economists has warned.All of these moneylenders are challenged by similar issues, stated the researchers, citing calculations indicating recent declines in bank asset values. The team, including University of Southern California's Erica Xuewei Jiang, Gregor Matvos from Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management, Tomasz Piskorski of Columbia University - Columbia Business School, Finance, and Stanford University's Amit Seru, warned of increased vulnerability of the US banking system to "uninsured depositor runs" like that which forced SVB to fail.On March 10, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that it was taking over SVB Bank after it became the second-largest lender to collapse in US history, and the largest since the 2008 financial crisis.In a frenzy run on SVB, concerned customers had withdrawn their uninsured deposits after the moneylender’s assets were diminished amid the US Federal Reserve’s relentless interest rate hike campaign.The economists had analyzed US banks' "asset exposure" as country's central banking system continued to raise the interest rates to determine possible implications for financial stability.Bank's asset books, market value losses, funding percentages were assessed during the research. The team explained that US Treasury notes and mortgage loans were the kind of assets that were susceptible to decreases in value when new bonds offer higher rates. As funding derived from uninsured depositors - those with accounts holding over $250,000 - was studied by the economists, they zeroed in on what they claimed was a potential problem. The team computed a similar sum of factors that led to SVB's decline potentially impacting all US banks. It was then determined that insufficient assets available for all depositors could result in almost 190 banks facing potential risk of impairment to insured depositors if half of the uninsured depositors rushed to swiftly withdraw funds from any of the American banks in question.Furthermore, potentially $300 billion of insured deposits might face losses. The next step for such banks would be intervention from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation."Our calculations suggest these banks are certainly at a potential risk of a run, absent other government intervention or recapitalization," the economists' paper stated.

https://sputniknews.com/20230315/taxpayers-bailing-out-venture-capitalists-after-silicon-valley-bank-collapse-1108417164.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230316/is-my-money-100-safe-in-the-bank-no-but-here-are-some-tips-to-reduce-risks-1108475956.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

186 us banks, at potential risk of a run', similar to svb collapse, silicon valley bank collapse, uninsured deposits, insured deposits, bank's asset books, market value losses, funding percentages assessed, banks at a potential risk of a run, absent government intervention, recapitalization