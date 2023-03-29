International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/us-federal-reserve-system-launches-internal-probe-into-svb-failure-media-reports-1108922059.html
US Federal Reserve System Launches Internal Probe Into SVB Failure, Media Reports
US Federal Reserve System Launches Internal Probe Into SVB Failure, Media Reports
The US Federal Reserve System's internal watchdog has launched an investigation into the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to assess the bank's supervision by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington and experts at the San Francisco Board of Directors, media reported on Wednesday, citing the regulator's spokesman.
2023-03-29T12:37+0000
2023-03-29T12:37+0000
economy
silicon valley bank collapse
silicon valley bank
us federal reserve
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082638867_0:0:2807:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_454f3daa2a4b91b701ca511fed885c0e.jpg
The report said that the investigation started on March 14. The reserve system's inspector general, Mark Bialek, would provide recommendations after the probe if necessary and complete the review within six months, the report also said. On March 10, US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, which catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/irresponsible-not-to-fix-us-banking-after-crisis---fed-supervisory-chief-1108885025.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082638867_76:0:2807:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea73c9c6776320578503a3277d77d94b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
federal reserve, silicon valley bank, silicon valley bank collapse, banking crisis
federal reserve, silicon valley bank, silicon valley bank collapse, banking crisis

US Federal Reserve System Launches Internal Probe Into SVB Failure, Media Reports

12:37 GMT 29.03.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tim Evanson / Federal Reserve Building - eagle Federal Reserve Building - eagle
Federal Reserve Building - eagle - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tim Evanson / Federal Reserve Building - eagle
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Federal Reserve System's internal watchdog has launched an investigation into the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to assess the bank's supervision by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington and experts at the San Francisco Board of Directors, media reported on Wednesday.
The report said that the investigation started on March 14.
The reserve system's inspector general, Mark Bialek, would provide recommendations after the probe if necessary and complete the review within six months, the report also said.
Michael Barr, Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearings Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
Economy
'Irresponsible' Not to Fix US Banking After Crisis - Fed Supervisory Chief
Yesterday, 20:28 GMT
"Consistent with the IG Act, we have the same independence and authorities afforded to all Inspectors General to audit and investigate the Board. We have and will continue to provide independent and robust oversight over both the Board and the CFPB [Consumer Financial Protection Bureau]," the inspector general's office reportedly said in a statement.
On March 10, US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, which catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала