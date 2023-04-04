International
Live From Outside Manhattan Criminal Court After Trump's Indictment
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230404/us-announces-26bln-in-military-aid-for-ukraine-including-himars-ammunition-1109125045.html
US Announces $2.6Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Including HIMARS Ammunition
US Announces $2.6Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Including HIMARS Ammunition
The Biden administration has announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of $2.6 billion.
2023-04-04T16:48+0000
2023-04-04T16:48+0000
military
us military
himars
nasams
us arms for ukraine
ukraine crisis
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109107813_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5c6f00a003e3e1b7343559eb0d8d2291.jpg
In addition, the Biden administration will spend $2.1 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds to purchase additional air defense capabilities, as well as artillery and tank ammunition, mortar systems, rockets, and anti-armor systems for Kiev, the release said. Ukraine will also be provided munitions for the US-supplied National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), three air surveillance radars, ten mobile c-UAS laser-guided rocket systems and nine counter-Unmanned Aerial System 30mm gun trucks, the release said. Moreover, the United States will provide Ukraine with 69 fuel tankers and 105 fuel trailers, 18 tactical vehicles to recover equipment, armored bridging systems and 3,600 small arms along with more than 23 million rounds of small arms ammunition, among other military assistance, the release said. The new package includes secure communications equipment, SATCOM terminals and associated services, as well as funding for training, maintenance and sustainment, the release added. The provision of security assistance under the USAI authority means that the security equipment for Ukraine will not be drawn directly from the Defense Department stocks but will be instead procured from respective manufacturers and this process can take up to several months, according to Pentagon officials.
https://sputniknews.com/20220601/what-is-the-game-changer-himars-rocket-artillery-biden-is-sending-to-ukraine-1095926703.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230308/ex-pentagon-officer-nato-divide-growing-us--eu-may-drastically-reduce-ukraine-aid-by-summer-1108188312.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109107813_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55ada507d98ac682772543b16b56bdac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
himars mlrs, us supplies ukraine, ukraine conflict, nato weapons to ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine
himars mlrs, us supplies ukraine, ukraine conflict, nato weapons to ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine

US Announces $2.6Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Including HIMARS Ammunition

16:48 GMT 04.04.2023
© AP Photo / Aaron FavilaA US soldier extinguishes a fire on one fo the tubes on a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) after firing missiles during a joint military drill between the Philippines and the U.S. called Salaknib at Laur, Nueva Ecija province, northern Philippines on Friday, March 31, 2023.
A US soldier extinguishes a fire on one fo the tubes on a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) after firing missiles during a joint military drill between the Philippines and the U.S. called Salaknib at Laur, Nueva Ecija province, northern Philippines on Friday, March 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of $2.6 billion, which includes additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Patriot air defense system, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Tuesday.
In addition, the Biden administration will spend $2.1 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds to purchase additional air defense capabilities, as well as artillery and tank ammunition, mortar systems, rockets, and anti-armor systems for Kiev, the release said.
"Today, the Department of Defense announces critical new security assistance for Ukraine. This includes […] more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS, air defense interceptors and artillery rounds that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, heavy equipment transport vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield valued at up to $500 million," the release said.
Ukraine will also be provided munitions for the US-supplied National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), three air surveillance radars, ten mobile c-UAS laser-guided rocket systems and nine counter-Unmanned Aerial System 30mm gun trucks, the release said.
U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, fire a reduced range practice rocket from a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Exercise Rolling Thunder 22-2 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April. 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2022
What is the 'Game-Changer' HIMARS Rocket Artillery Biden is Sending to Ukraine?
1 June 2022, 18:24 GMT
Moreover, the United States will provide Ukraine with 69 fuel tankers and 105 fuel trailers, 18 tactical vehicles to recover equipment, armored bridging systems and 3,600 small arms along with more than 23 million rounds of small arms ammunition, among other military assistance, the release said.
The new package includes secure communications equipment, SATCOM terminals and associated services, as well as funding for training, maintenance and sustainment, the release added.
Ukrainian soldiers ride on a armored personnel vehicle outside the eastern Ukrainian city of Debaltseve - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2023
Analysis
Ex-Pentagon Officer: NATO Divide Growing, US & EU May Drastically Reduce Ukraine Aid by Summer
8 March, 15:54 GMT
The provision of security assistance under the USAI authority means that the security equipment for Ukraine will not be drawn directly from the Defense Department stocks but will be instead procured from respective manufacturers and this process can take up to several months, according to Pentagon officials.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала