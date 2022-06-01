https://sputniknews.com/20220601/what-is-the-game-changer-himars-rocket-artillery-biden-is-sending-to-ukraine-1095926703.html

What is the 'Game-Changer' HIMARS Rocket Artillery Biden is Sending to Ukraine?

What is the 'Game-Changer' HIMARS Rocket Artillery Biden is Sending to Ukraine?

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine amid that country’s recent territorial losses to Russian forces... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, I am announcing a significant new security assistance package to provide timely and critical aid to the Ukrainian military," Biden said in a statement. "This new package will arm them with new capabilities and advanced weaponry, including HIMARS with battlefield munitions, to defend their territory from Russian advances."The Pentagon added that the US had pre-positioned the HIMARS in Europe for rapid delivery to Ukraine. The initial tranche of HIMARS will be four. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl later said that the Pentagon had decided to honor Kiev's request for the advanced weaponry because the three-month conflict has "become an artillery duel"; the HIMARS system has superior range to Russian multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).The launcher truck can carry either six smaller rockets or one larger missile, with most of their ammunition being interchangeable with that used by the M270. A major difference is that HIMARS is small enough to fit inside a C-130 transport aircraft, and can have targeting information fed to it by an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter’s computer system.That number isn’t arbitrary: before the US pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019, it was the maximum allowed range for land-based missiles that the US or Russia could develop. The treaty banned missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,420 miles (500 and 5,500 kilometers, respectively) after the US stationed Pershing II missiles in Europe with a flight time to Moscow of just six minutes, dramatically increasing the risk of nuclear war.Removing those sites or allowing Russian inspections of them to verify their purely defensive nature was part of the negotiations in early 2022 that preceded Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, as the systems threatened to cross a “red line” laid by the Kremlin to defend its security interests in the region.Another red line was the ability for Ukraine to serve as a NATO base from which to attack Russian soil; it should be noted that a PrSM fired from a HIMARS system in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Shostka would be able to strike Moscow, the Russian capital.This is why Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed the US giving HIMARS systems to Kiev as a “direct provocation.”

