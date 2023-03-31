https://sputniknews.com/20230331/us-to-announce-26-billion-in-security-aid-for-ukraine-on-monday-1109018005.html

US to Announce $2.6 Billion in Security Aid for Ukraine on Monday

The United States will announce a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth about $2.6 billion, including air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets, and fuel trucks, on April 3, Reuters reported on Friday.

The package will also include six types of munitions, including tank munitions, and is expected to be finalized over the weekend, the report said. Precision aerial munitions, bridging equipment, recovery vehicles, and additional rounds for NASAMS air defenses are also expected to be on the list of equipment pledged to Kiev as part of the package, according to the report.

