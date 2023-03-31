International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in Security Aid for Ukraine on Monday
The United States will announce a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth about $2.6 billion, including air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets, and fuel trucks, on April 3, Reuters reported on Friday.
The package will also include six types of munitions, including tank munitions, and is expected to be finalized over the weekend, the report said. Precision aerial munitions, bridging equipment, recovery vehicles, and additional rounds for NASAMS air defenses are also expected to be on the list of equipment pledged to Kiev as part of the package, according to the report.
21:58 GMT 31.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik/Prime) – The United States will announce a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth about $2.6 billion, including air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets, and fuel trucks, on April 3, Reuters reported on Friday, citing unnamed US officials.
The package will also include six types of munitions, including tank munitions, and is expected to be finalized over the weekend, the report said.
Precision aerial munitions, bridging equipment, recovery vehicles, and additional rounds for NASAMS air defenses are also expected to be on the list of equipment pledged to Kiev as part of the package, according to the report.
