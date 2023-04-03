https://sputniknews.com/20230403/freight-train-full-of-beer-derails-into-river-in-montana-photo-video-1109064831.html

Freight Train Full of Beer Derails Into River in Montana: Photo, Video

On Sunday, 25 train cars with a load of beer derailed in northwestern Montana, US, according to local media reports.

On Sunday, 25 train cars carrying a consignment of beer, derailed in north-western Montana, US, according to local media reports. No one was injured in the incident and the authorities have said that the accident should pose no threat to the environment.Governor of Montana Greg Gianforte said that his administration is making every effort to eliminate the consequences of the accident.Four cars overturned and ended up on the banks and in the waters of the Clark Fork River, according to media reports. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into how the accident happened.The United States has recently experienced a number of rail accidents, some of which have resulted in tragic loss of life.In the US, according to media reports, an average of more than 1,000 trains have derailed each year over the past decade. Attention to such incidents intensified after a high-profile accident in Ohio in February, when several dozen cars carrying chemicals burned and exploded.Another accident occurred in North Dakota: A Canadian Pacific Corporation freight train carrying oil products for the manufacture of asphalt derailed. The situation worsened as hazardous substances leaked.

