International
Breaking News: Kiev Regime Supports Terrorism, May Be Behind Vladlen Tatarsky's Murder, Kremlin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230403/freight-train-full-of-beer-derails-into-river-in-montana-photo-video-1109064831.html
Freight Train Full of Beer Derails Into River in Montana: Photo, Video
Freight Train Full of Beer Derails Into River in Montana: Photo, Video
On Sunday, 25 train cars with a load of beer derailed in northwestern Montana, US, according to local media reports.
2023-04-03T09:13+0000
2023-04-03T09:35+0000
americas
us
train derailment
montana
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107200/01/1072000195_0:89:1920:1169_1920x0_80_0_0_8989a0d6e09bb80b22d67997bb0331e1.jpg
On Sunday, 25 train cars carrying a consignment of beer, derailed in north-western Montana, US, according to local media reports. No one was injured in the incident and the authorities have said that the accident should pose no threat to the environment.Governor of Montana Greg Gianforte said that his administration is making every effort to eliminate the consequences of the accident.Four cars overturned and ended up on the banks and in the waters of the Clark Fork River, according to media reports. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into how the accident happened.The United States has recently experienced a number of rail accidents, some of which have resulted in tragic loss of life.In the US, according to media reports, an average of more than 1,000 trains have derailed each year over the past decade. Attention to such incidents intensified after a high-profile accident in Ohio in February, when several dozen cars carrying chemicals burned and exploded.Another accident occurred in North Dakota: A Canadian Pacific Corporation freight train carrying oil products for the manufacture of asphalt derailed. The situation worsened as hazardous substances leaked.
https://sputniknews.com/20230327/train-carrying-hazardous-materials-derails-in-north-dakota-report-1108841860.html
americas
montana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107200/01/1072000195_122:0:1799:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_85f467ff95db9b7ce3c4fa8b5897ab19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
25 train cars with a load of beer derailed, montana, us, derail into river
25 train cars with a load of beer derailed, montana, us, derail into river

Freight Train Full of Beer Derails Into River in Montana: Photo, Video

09:13 GMT 03.04.2023 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 03.04.2023)
CC0 / / Glass of beer
Glass of beer - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
There have been several high-profile rail accidents and derailments in the United States recently.
On Sunday, 25 train cars carrying a consignment of beer, derailed in north-western Montana, US, according to local media reports. No one was injured in the incident and the authorities have said that the accident should pose no threat to the environment.
Governor of Montana Greg Gianforte said that his administration is making every effort to eliminate the consequences of the accident.
© Twitter/Jeff PreciousScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
Screenshot
© Twitter/Jeff Precious
"I was briefed this morning on the train derailment in Sanders County, and we are prepared to mobilize the state's resources," he said on Twitter.
Four cars overturned and ended up on the banks and in the waters of the Clark Fork River, according to media reports. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into how the accident happened.
Railway - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2023
Americas
Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in North Dakota: Report
27 March, 12:56 GMT
The United States has recently experienced a number of rail accidents, some of which have resulted in tragic loss of life.
In the US, according to media reports, an average of more than 1,000 trains have derailed each year over the past decade. Attention to such incidents intensified after a high-profile accident in Ohio in February, when several dozen cars carrying chemicals burned and exploded.
Another accident occurred in North Dakota: A Canadian Pacific Corporation freight train carrying oil products for the manufacture of asphalt derailed. The situation worsened as hazardous substances leaked.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала