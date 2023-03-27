https://sputniknews.com/20230327/train-carrying-hazardous-materials-derails-in-north-dakota-report-1108841860.html

Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in North Dakota: Report

Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in North Dakota: Report

A Canadian Pacific train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Monday in Richland County, North Dakota, local media reported.

Thirty-one of the train's 70 cars derailed around 1:00 a.m. about one mile south of Wyndmere, resulting in a small leak of petroleum used to make asphalt. Authorities claimed there was no danger posed to the public, according to the report. The clean-up efforts are expected to last 7-10 days.

