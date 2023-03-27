https://sputniknews.com/20230327/train-carrying-hazardous-materials-derails-in-north-dakota-report-1108841860.html
Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in North Dakota: Report
Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in North Dakota: Report
A Canadian Pacific train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Monday in Richland County, North Dakota, local media reported.
2023-03-27T12:56+0000
2023-03-27T12:56+0000
2023-03-27T17:01+0000
americas
us
north dakota
train derailment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083087666_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_3a119e398cdb54279a66407d810ba4e0.jpg
Thirty-one of the train's 70 cars derailed around 1:00 a.m. about one mile south of Wyndmere, resulting in a small leak of petroleum used to make asphalt. Authorities claimed there was no danger posed to the public, according to the report. The clean-up efforts are expected to last 7-10 days.
https://sputniknews.com/20230324/p-for-persistence-another-norfolk-southern-train-derails-in-us--1108743268.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083087666_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2442556f46487d6bca649385b3ba60e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, north dakota, train derailment
us, north dakota, train derailment
Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in North Dakota: Report
12:56 GMT 27.03.2023 (Updated: 17:01 GMT 27.03.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A Canadian Pacific train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Monday in Richland County, North Dakota, local media reported.
Thirty-one of the train's 70 cars derailed around 1:00 a.m. about one mile south of Wyndmere, resulting in a small leak of petroleum used to make asphalt.
Authorities claimed there was no danger posed to the public, according to the report.
The clean-up efforts are expected to last 7-10 days.