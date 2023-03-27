International
Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in North Dakota: Report
Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in North Dakota: Report
Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in North Dakota: Report
A Canadian Pacific train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Monday in Richland County, North Dakota, local media reported.
Thirty-one of the train's 70 cars derailed around 1:00 a.m. about one mile south of Wyndmere, resulting in a small leak of petroleum used to make asphalt. Authorities claimed there was no danger posed to the public, according to the report. The clean-up efforts are expected to last 7-10 days.
americas
27.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A Canadian Pacific train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Monday in Richland County, North Dakota, local media reported.
Thirty-one of the train's 70 cars derailed around 1:00 a.m. about one mile south of Wyndmere, resulting in a small leak of petroleum used to make asphalt.
Authorities claimed there was no danger posed to the public, according to the report.
The clean-up efforts are expected to last 7-10 days.
