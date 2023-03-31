International
The US Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency have filed a complaint against railroad company Norfolk Southern over unlawful discharge of pollutants and toxic substances during the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, last month.
"The complaint seeks penalties and injunctive relief for the unlawful discharge of pollutants, oil, and hazardous substances under the Clean Water Act, and declaratory judgment on liability for past and future costs under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA)," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.The complaint will pursue justice for the residents of East Palestine and ensure that Norfolk Southern "carries the financial burden for the harm it has caused and continues to inflict on the community," Attorney General Merrick Garland was quoted as saying. The action comes after the EPA issued a unilateral administrative order on February 21 under CERCLA to Norfolk Southern which orders the company to develop and implement plans to clean up the contamination and pay the EPA back for costs associated with the order. On February 3, a train carrying hazardous materials, including toxic substances, pollutants, and oil, derailed in East Palestine. The burning rail cars contaminated the air, land, and water, with residents living nearby evacuated. The fire burned for several days. On February 6, Norfolk Southern vented and burned five rail cars containing vinyl chloride to avoid an explosion, which resulted in additional releases.
US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Discharge in Ohio Derailment

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency have filed a complaint against railroad company Norfolk Southern over unlawful discharge of pollutants and toxic substances during the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, last month.
"The complaint seeks penalties and injunctive relief for the unlawful discharge of pollutants, oil, and hazardous substances under the Clean Water Act, and declaratory judgment on liability for past and future costs under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA)," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.
The complaint will pursue justice for the residents of East Palestine and ensure that Norfolk Southern "carries the financial burden for the harm it has caused and continues to inflict on the community," Attorney General Merrick Garland was quoted as saying.
The action comes after the EPA issued a unilateral administrative order on February 21 under CERCLA to Norfolk Southern which orders the company to develop and implement plans to clean up the contamination and pay the EPA back for costs associated with the order.
On February 3, a train carrying hazardous materials, including toxic substances, pollutants, and oil, derailed in East Palestine. The burning rail cars contaminated the air, land, and water, with residents living nearby evacuated. The fire burned for several days. On February 6, Norfolk Southern vented and burned five rail cars containing vinyl chloride to avoid an explosion, which resulted in additional releases.
