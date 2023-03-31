https://sputniknews.com/20230331/trump-warns-us-justice-system-coming-after-you-as-he-vows-to-appeal-indictment-1109011089.html

Trump Warns US Justice System 'Coming After You' as He Vows to Appeal Indictment

Trump Warns US Justice System 'Coming After You' as He Vows to Appeal Indictment

Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be appealing an indictment against him by a grand jury in Manhattan, claiming that the officials involved in the case are biased and that he is standing in the way of the US justice system coming after the American people.

2023-03-31T15:59+0000

2023-03-31T15:59+0000

2023-03-31T15:59+0000

americas

donald trump

indictment

stormy daniels

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/03/1094433784_0:133:3072:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_b7f35e1bca5c29bc1d2e484513ccba06.jpg

“The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case… HATES ME,” Trump said in a statement via social media. “He strong armed Allen [Weisselberg], which a judge is not allowed to do, and treated my companies, which didn’t ‘plead,’ VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!” The judge to whom Trump is referring is Juan Manuel Marchan. Marchan was hand picked by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump said. Marchan “railroaded” Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization CFO, into taking a plea deal on tax fraud and business record falsification charges, Trump said. On Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump denies the accusations, as well as the alleged affair with Daniels. Earlier in the day, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina made it clear that there was "zero" chance the former president would take a plea deal in the case against him. Trump’s legal team expects the indictment against him to be unsealed early next week, Tacopina added. Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment, US media reported. Trump said in a post on Thursday that he does not believe he can get a fair trial in New York. Meanwhile, Trump's successor, US President Joe Biden, said on Friday that would not comment on the indictment.

https://sputniknews.com/20230111/ex-trump-organization-cfo-weisselberg-sentenced-to-5-months-for-tax-fraud--1106211611.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230331/trump-lawyer-zero-chance-ex-potus-will-take-a-plea-deal-after-indictment-1108990392.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump indicted, trump indictment, trump to appeal indictment, us justice system, trump warns us justice system 'coming after you', trump stormy daniels affair