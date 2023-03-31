https://sputniknews.com/20230331/trump-lawyer-zero-chance-ex-potus-will-take-a-plea-deal-after-indictment-1108990392.html

Trump Lawyer: 'Zero' Chance Ex-POTUS Will Take a Plea Deal After Indictment

Trump Lawyer: 'Zero' Chance Ex-POTUS Will Take a Plea Deal After Indictment

Trump's lawyer has also stated that his client is "not going to hole up in Mar-a-Lago" when the time of the arraignment comes. 31.03.2023, Sputnik International

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer representing former US President Donald Trump, said that his client will not be taking any plea deal on the case related to his recent indictment.During an interview on a US TV show, Tacopina explained that Trump taking a plea deal is "not gonna happen."While Trump's lawyers are apparently unaware of when exactly the indictment will be unsealed, Tacopina speculated: "I'd say we're talking about early next week, likely Tuesday, but again, that's still to be determined."When asked whether Trump is going to voluntarily surrender for the arraignment, Tacopina said that his client is "not going to hole up in Mar-a-Lago."Earlier this week, a Grand Jury in Manhattan voted to indict Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States.The indictment is related to Trump's alleged role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the presidential election in 2016.

