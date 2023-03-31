Don Jr. Lambasts Trump's Indictment, Saying 'Corrupt Elites' Want to Turn US Into 'Banana Republic'

https://sputniknews.com/20230331/don-jr-lambasts-trumps-indictment-saying-corrupt-elites-want-to-turn-us-into-banana-republic-1108982298.html
On Thursday, a Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump in the coming days in a case involving an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 US presidential campaign.
Two of former President Donald Trump’s children have lashed out at a grand jury in Manhattan over their decision to indict the 45th US president.Eric Trump, the ex-POTUS’ youngest son from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, underscored that his father was targeted as a candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election."This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year," Eric Trump tweeted.He tweeted that the US "corrupt elites aren't threatened by violent criminals on the streets because all of them have private security" and "they don't care if normal people are being terrorized.”"But they are threatened by Trump, which is why they're willing to turn us into a Banana Republic to stop him!" he added.Donald Trump Jr. also issued a warning for some Republicans who he argues aren’t taking the issue seriously and didn’t think it would affect them.This comes after the ex-president was indicted by a New York grand jury on charges in connection with hush money payments that he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.Prosecutors asked Trump to surrender and face arraignment on charges that have not been made public. A US news network reported that he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday to face more than 30 counts of business fraud. Trump has defied the NY jury’s decision, describing the indictment as a "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history."
Two of former President Donald Trump’s children have lashed out at a grand jury in Manhattan
over their decision to indict the 45th US president.
Eric Trump, the ex-POTUS’ youngest son from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, underscored that his father was targeted as a candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election
.
"This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year," Eric Trump tweeted.
He was echoed by the 45th president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, who described the indictment as "big news in the weaponization" of the US government "against their political enemies."
He tweeted
that the US "corrupt elites aren't threatened by violent criminals on the streets because all of them have private security" and "they don't care if normal people are being terrorized.”
"But they are threatened by Trump, which is why they're willing to turn us into a Banana Republic to stop him!" he added.
Donald Trump Jr. also issued a warning for some Republicans who he argues aren’t taking the issue seriously and didn’t think it would affect them.
"So let's be very clear, because there were a couple of Republicans, people who have proven themselves to be RINOs while trying to wear the MAGA cap, let's be clear for those people who said, 'It's not real, Trump's making it up, It's not a real issue for us.' If you don't think that the weaponization of the entire federal government against their political enemies, against the voters half of the country approximately as we've seen… If you don't think that's a problem, you don't even belong in any position in government, let alone president. […] You can have your sound bites and you can do your nonsense and pretend you're doing great and hire your influencers. But if you don't think that's an issue, guess what? Just wait till they come for you. Because they will," he claimed.
This comes after the ex-president was indicted by a New York grand jury on charges in connection with hush money payments that he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Prosecutors asked Trump to surrender and face arraignment on charges that have not been made public. A US news network reported that he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday to face more than 30 counts of business fraud.
Trump has defied the NY jury’s decision, describing the indictment as a "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history."