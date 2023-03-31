https://sputniknews.com/20230331/don-jr-lambasts-trumps-indictment-saying-corrupt-elites-want-to-turn-us-into-banana-republic-1108982298.html

Don Jr. Lambasts Trump's Indictment, Saying 'Corrupt Elites' Want to Turn US Into 'Banana Republic'

On Thursday, a Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump in the coming days in a case involving an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

Two of former President Donald Trump’s children have lashed out at a grand jury in Manhattan over their decision to indict the 45th US president.Eric Trump, the ex-POTUS’ youngest son from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, underscored that his father was targeted as a candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election."This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year," Eric Trump tweeted.He tweeted that the US "corrupt elites aren't threatened by violent criminals on the streets because all of them have private security" and "they don't care if normal people are being terrorized.”"But they are threatened by Trump, which is why they're willing to turn us into a Banana Republic to stop him!" he added.Donald Trump Jr. also issued a warning for some Republicans who he argues aren’t taking the issue seriously and didn’t think it would affect them.This comes after the ex-president was indicted by a New York grand jury on charges in connection with hush money payments that he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.Prosecutors asked Trump to surrender and face arraignment on charges that have not been made public. A US news network reported that he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday to face more than 30 counts of business fraud. Trump has defied the NY jury’s decision, describing the indictment as a "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history."

