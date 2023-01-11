International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230111/ex-trump-organization-cfo-weisselberg-sentenced-to-5-months-for-tax-fraud--1106211611.html
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg Sentenced to 5 Months for Tax Fraud
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg Sentenced to 5 Months for Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail in connection to his... 11.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-11T02:47+0000
2023-01-11T02:42+0000
americas
trump organization
allen weisselberg
rikers prison
manhattan
tax fraud
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083287335_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e580d999e75b0df971cb6cf1a1f01f9.jpg
In accordance with his guilty plea, Weisselberg was immediately taken into custody and remanded at the notorious New York City jail located on Rikers Island. To date, Weisselberg has paid over $2 million in taxes and penalties and will be on probation for a period of five years. It has been reported that he may likely serve just roughly 100 days for good behavior; however, additional time could also be tacked on if it turns out that his testimony was not truthful.Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the sentencing in a statement, noting that in the Big Apple, "you have to play by the rules no matter who you are or who you work for."In August, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts, including tax fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny, and a payment of $2 million in back taxes, interest and penalties.Weisselberg pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors, which required his testimony in the tax evasion trial of the Trump Organization. The former CFO acknowledged in court that he hid payments from the company for his car, luxury apartment and other personal expenses. Weisselberg also testified that he and other executives received bonus payments as if they were independent contractors. The former Trump Organization official is said to have earned some $1.76 million in "indirect employee compensation."The charges before Weisselberg amount to up to 15 years behind bars.
https://sputniknews.com/20210712/trump-organization-removes-weisselberg-as-financial-officer-1083371690.html
americas
manhattan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083287335_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f62fac49f23dc235ec296b518aebb57c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump organization, allen weisselberg, rikers prison, manhattan, tax fraud
trump organization, allen weisselberg, rikers prison, manhattan, tax fraud

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg Sentenced to 5 Months for Tax Fraud

02:47 GMT 11.01.2023
© ANDREW KELLYTrump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is escorted as he attends his arraignment hearing in the New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is escorted as he attends his arraignment hearing in the New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2023
© ANDREW KELLY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail in connection to his tax fraud case.
In accordance with his guilty plea, Weisselberg was immediately taken into custody and remanded at the notorious New York City jail located on Rikers Island.
To date, Weisselberg has paid over $2 million in taxes and penalties and will be on probation for a period of five years. It has been reported that he may likely serve just roughly 100 days for good behavior; however, additional time could also be tacked on if it turns out that his testimony was not truthful.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the sentencing in a statement, noting that in the Big Apple, "you have to play by the rules no matter who you are or who you work for."
In August, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts, including tax fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny, and a payment of $2 million in back taxes, interest and penalties.
Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg looks on as then-U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 31, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2021
World
Trump Organization Removes Weisselberg as Financial Officer
12 July 2021, 22:18 GMT
Weisselberg pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors, which required his testimony in the tax evasion trial of the Trump Organization. The former CFO acknowledged in court that he hid payments from the company for his car, luxury apartment and other personal expenses.
Weisselberg also testified that he and other executives received bonus payments as if they were independent contractors. The former Trump Organization official is said to have earned some $1.76 million in "indirect employee compensation."
The charges before Weisselberg amount to up to 15 years behind bars.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала