Ex-Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg Sentenced to 5 Months for Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail in connection to his... 11.01.2023, Sputnik International

In accordance with his guilty plea, Weisselberg was immediately taken into custody and remanded at the notorious New York City jail located on Rikers Island. To date, Weisselberg has paid over $2 million in taxes and penalties and will be on probation for a period of five years. It has been reported that he may likely serve just roughly 100 days for good behavior; however, additional time could also be tacked on if it turns out that his testimony was not truthful.Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the sentencing in a statement, noting that in the Big Apple, "you have to play by the rules no matter who you are or who you work for."In August, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts, including tax fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny, and a payment of $2 million in back taxes, interest and penalties.Weisselberg pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors, which required his testimony in the tax evasion trial of the Trump Organization. The former CFO acknowledged in court that he hid payments from the company for his car, luxury apartment and other personal expenses. Weisselberg also testified that he and other executives received bonus payments as if they were independent contractors. The former Trump Organization official is said to have earned some $1.76 million in "indirect employee compensation."The charges before Weisselberg amount to up to 15 years behind bars.

