International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/top-10-african-countries-with-most-millionaires-in-2022-1108964146.html
Top 10 African Countries With Most Millionaires in 2022
Top 10 African Countries With Most Millionaires in 2022
More than a half - 56% - of dollar millionaires and more than 90% of billionaires are concentrated in South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco, according to the "Africa Wealth Report 2023" by Henley & Partners.
2023-03-30T18:23+0000
2023-03-30T18:23+0000
africa
millionaires
money
wealth
passport
visa
increase
billionaires
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107081674_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_380f33169716852f64c64cbab6714dbb.jpg
More than half (56%) of dollar millionaires and more than 90% of billionaires are concentrated in South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco, according to the "Africa Wealth Report 2023" published on Tuesday by the British firm Henley &amp; Partners, consultant specialists in the area of residence and citizenship by investment.South Africa, the continent's most industrialized nations, is the country with most millionaires (37,800 people) with a sum of at least one million dollars, followed by Egypt (16,100), Nigeria (9,800), Kenya (7,700) and Morocco (5,800).In line with the report, Rwanda has become the country with the highest increase in the number of millionaires in Africa: 72% more in 2022 than in 2012.In total, Africa has 138,000 millionaires, 328 centimillionaires and 23 billionaires, the report revealed.According to the report, the number of millionaires on the continent has fallen by 12% over the decade 2012-2022, due in particular to the weak economic growth of the top three of the major economies in Africa: Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa.Mauritius might become the biggest provider of millionaires over the next decade (+75%). As poverty increases on the continent, an increase of more than 60% in the number of wealthy people is also expected in Namibia, Rwanda, Zambia, Seychelles, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco.The publication also highlights Africa's top 20 passports by their access to other countries. Thus, Seychelles has become the first country on the list with 153 visa-free destinations. The island state is followed by Mauritius (146), South Africa (106), Botswana (86), and Namibia (78).Along with that, there is a list of the wealthiest cities in terms of the continent's millionaires. South African Johannesburg and Cape Town have taken the first and the third places with 14,600 and 7,200 millionaires respectively, second place has been occupied by Cairo, the capital of Egypt, having 7,200 of them. These countries are followed by Lagos, Nigeria (5,400), and Nairobi, Kenya (4,700).The report also provides a forecast for possible future trends in Africa. It underlines that ecologically friendly hobbies such as bird watching and catch-and-release fly-fishing might become popular on the continent, as well as astronomy.Ecotourism could gain a boost in the future in the form of jungle and rainforest lodges, especially among high-net-worth individuals, the report says.Another trend in the spotlight is classic car collecting, in particular in countries with more established car markets such as South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco.
https://sputniknews.com/20230324/africas-top-10-happiest-countries-1108743781.html
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Roman Sanin
Roman Sanin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107081674_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6392281828906f23caa5d549cac8eeae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa wealth, africa millionaires, africa billionaires, richest countries of africa
africa wealth, africa millionaires, africa billionaires, richest countries of africa

Top 10 African Countries With Most Millionaires in 2022

18:23 GMT 30.03.2023
© AP Photo / Sunday AlambaA money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos Nigeria, Oct. 20, 2015
A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos Nigeria, Oct. 20, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© AP Photo / Sunday Alamba
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Roman Sanin
All materials
With a combined sum of $2.4 trillion, Africa has 138,000 millionaires and 23 billionaires, according to the report by Henley & Partners. However, since 2012, their number has decreased, although ultimately it is expected to surge by 42% by 2032.
More than half (56%) of dollar millionaires and more than 90% of billionaires are concentrated in South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco, according to the "Africa Wealth Report 2023" published on Tuesday by the British firm Henley & Partners, consultant specialists in the area of residence and citizenship by investment.
South Africa, the continent's most industrialized nations, is the country with most millionaires (37,800 people) with a sum of at least one million dollars, followed by Egypt (16,100), Nigeria (9,800), Kenya (7,700) and Morocco (5,800).

Egypt, however, has the most billionaires with 8 individuals possessing a sum of at least a billion dollars, which is followed by South Africa (5), Nigeria (4) and Morocco (4).

In line with the report, Rwanda has become the country with the highest increase in the number of millionaires in Africa: 72% more in 2022 than in 2012.
In total, Africa has 138,000 millionaires, 328 centimillionaires and 23 billionaires, the report revealed.
Africa's top 10 happiest countries. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2023
Africa
Africa's Top 10 Happiest Countries
24 March, 08:10 GMT
According to the report, the number of millionaires on the continent has fallen by 12% over the decade 2012-2022, due in particular to the weak economic growth of the top three of the major economies in Africa: Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa.

However, the number of millionaires is expected to reach 195,000 by 2032.

Mauritius might become the biggest provider of millionaires over the next decade (+75%). As poverty increases on the continent, an increase of more than 60% in the number of wealthy people is also expected in Namibia, Rwanda, Zambia, Seychelles, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco.
The publication also highlights Africa's top 20 passports by their access to other countries. Thus, Seychelles has become the first country on the list with 153 visa-free destinations. The island state is followed by Mauritius (146), South Africa (106), Botswana (86), and Namibia (78).
Along with that, there is a list of the wealthiest cities in terms of the continent's millionaires. South African Johannesburg and Cape Town have taken the first and the third places with 14,600 and 7,200 millionaires respectively, second place has been occupied by Cairo, the capital of Egypt, having 7,200 of them. These countries are followed by Lagos, Nigeria (5,400), and Nairobi, Kenya (4,700).
The report also provides a forecast for possible future trends in Africa. It underlines that ecologically friendly hobbies such as bird watching and catch-and-release fly-fishing might become popular on the continent, as well as astronomy.
Ecotourism could gain a boost in the future in the form of jungle and rainforest lodges, especially among high-net-worth individuals, the report says.
Another trend in the spotlight is classic car collecting, in particular in countries with more established car markets such as South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала