Mozambique Cancels Visas for Citizens of 28 Countries, Including Russia
The new policy is expected to have a positive impact on Mozambique's economy and further strengthen its relationships with other nations, as part of the... 16.03.2023, Sputnik International
Mozambique, a southeastern African nation, has announced that it will no longer require visas for nationals of 28 countries. The move is part of the Mozambican government's efforts to boost tourism and attract foreign investment.The Cabinet of Ministers of Mozambique has already passed this week a decree allowing the free entry of nationals from 28 countries, including Russia, according to a statement by the Southern African country's Ministry of Economy and Finance.The ministry noted that travelers must register on the country’s e-visa platform at least 48 hours before their arrival and pay a processing fee of 650 Mozambican meticals (about $10.30).The new free-travel list included nationals of 15 European countries (Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom), 5 Asian countries (China, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea), 3 Middle Eastern countries (Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates), 3 African states (Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, and Senegal), along with Canada and the United States.It should be noted that the 16 members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), along with Brazil, Portugal, Cape Verde and Cuba were already exempted from the visa regime in the country.
Mozambique, a southeastern African nation, has announced that it will no longer require visas for nationals of 28 countries. The move is part of the Mozambican government's efforts to boost tourism and attract foreign investment.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Mozambique has already passed this week a decree allowing the free entry of nationals from 28 countries, including Russia
, according to a statement by the Southern African country's Ministry of Economy and Finance.
"The waiver will apply to visitors holding ordinary passports and will allow for a 30-day stay, renewable for an additional 60 days," the Mozambican finance ministry said.
The ministry noted that travelers must register on the country’s e-visa platform at least 48 hours before their arrival and pay a processing fee of 650 Mozambican meticals (about $10.30).
The new free-travel list included nationals of 15 European countries (Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom), 5 Asian countries (China, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea), 3 Middle Eastern countries (Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates), 3 African states (Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, and Senegal), along with Canada and the United States.
It should be noted that the 16 members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), along with Brazil, Portugal, Cape Verde and Cuba were already exempted
from the visa regime in the country.