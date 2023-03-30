International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/taiwans-president-to-engage-with-lawmakers-during-transit-through-us-state-dept-says-1108968528.html
Taiwan’s President to Engage With Lawmakers During ‘Transit’ Through US, State Dept. Says
Taiwan’s President to Engage With Lawmakers During ‘Transit’ Through US, State Dept. Says
Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen will have an opportunity to engage with various members of US Congress during her “transit” through the United States, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.
2023-03-30T16:38+0000
2023-03-30T16:38+0000
world
us
taiwan
tsai ing-wen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105509/64/1055096445_0:0:2930:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_517dcc70a9ef984e82da28a4b87d894b.jpg
“We anticipate that President Tsai will have an opportunity to meet with members of the Taiwan diaspora. We expect that she'll have an occasion to exchange views and deliver remarks with various groups, and we also anticipate, as has always been the case, that President Tsai will have an opportunity to engage with various members of Congress,” Kritenbrink said during a press briefing. Earlier on Friday, Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York for the first time in more than three years on a stopover ahead of visits to Central American self-governed islands of Guatemala and Beliz. Later the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that China firmly opposed any official interactions between the US and Taiwan as well as any visits by Tsai to the US under whatever pretext, calling Tsai’s plans to stop in the US just for a transit "a lie."
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/tsais-visit-to-us-cant-curb-chinas-growing-political-influence-in-the-world-risk-analyst-says-1108958770.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105509/64/1055096445_102:0:2774:2004_1920x0_80_0_0_0e3fb57cc22ab2ddeddfaf5b726fa452.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, taiwan, tsai ing-wen, taiwanese leader transit through us
us, taiwan, tsai ing-wen, taiwanese leader transit through us

Taiwan’s President to Engage With Lawmakers During ‘Transit’ Through US, State Dept. Says

16:38 GMT 30.03.2023
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying / Taiwan's head Tsai Ing-wen (File)
Taiwan's head Tsai Ing-wen (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen will have an opportunity to engage with various members of US Congress during her “transit” through the United States, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.
“We anticipate that President Tsai will have an opportunity to meet with members of the Taiwan diaspora. We expect that she'll have an occasion to exchange views and deliver remarks with various groups, and we also anticipate, as has always been the case, that President Tsai will have an opportunity to engage with various members of Congress,” Kritenbrink said during a press briefing.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (L) speaks departing from Taoyuan airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
Analysis
Tsai's Visit to US Can't Curb China's Growing Political Influence in the World
13:22 GMT
Earlier on Friday, Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York for the first time in more than three years on a stopover ahead of visits to Central American self-governed islands of Guatemala and Beliz.
Later the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that China firmly opposed any official interactions between the US and Taiwan as well as any visits by Tsai to the US under whatever pretext, calling Tsai’s plans to stop in the US just for a transit "a lie."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала