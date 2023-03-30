https://sputniknews.com/20230330/bidens-second-summit-for-democracy-is-deeply-hypocritical-says-author-1108957759.html
Biden's Second 'Summit for Democracy' is 'Deeply Hypocritical', Says Author
Biden's Second 'Summit for Democracy' is 'Deeply Hypocritical', Says Author
The second summit of 'democracies' — as defined by Washington — excludes the leading rivals to US imperialism, including Russia, China and Cuba. Dan Lazare said the event was intended to legitimize the Cold War mentality.
2023-03-30T14:53+0000
2023-03-30T14:53+0000
2023-03-30T14:53+0000
joe biden
dan lazare
washington dc
summit
democracy
france
israel
russia
china
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108925256_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e73acab4d97774b7b6c219a9076ed900.jpg
US President Joe Biden's second exclusive 'Summit for Democracy' is designed to absolve the West of the same sins Washington accuses its opponents of.Even Washington's supposed NATO allies Hungary and Turkey have been excluded from the gathering in Washington, DC, this week, to which the leaders of 120 states out of the 193 members of the United Nations.Both nations refused to join in sanctions on Russia over its military de-Nazification operation in Ukraine — which have boomeranged to cripple Western economies — and questioned Finland and Sweden's applications to join the US-led military bloc.Dan Lazare told Sputnik that the summit was "deeply hypocritical." "The whole idea of democracy versus autocracy is simply a slogan that Joe Biden cooked up to support the war in the Ukraine," he said, calling the notion "extraordinarily dangerous and has nothing to do with democracy at all."The event is "about an eastward push by NATO in order to increase NATO's power and destroy a rival party," Lazare argued, and not about democracy.The meeting was "simply a formula for patting America on the back and hurling abuse at all the usual suspects," including Russia, China and Venezuela.Other countries invited include France, whose government is has ordered riot police and paramilitary gendarmes onto the streets to violently put down protests against its attacks on state pension rights. In Israel, Netanyahu's attempt to curtail the powers of the supreme court over the government and Knesset has also drawn hundreds of thousands of protesters onto the streets."France is exploding, Israel is exploding, mass strikes are breaking out in Britain and in Germany," Lazare pointed out. "The world is heading into a period of growing instability. France is a democracy, so-called, but meanwhile Macron used highly suspect means to ram his pension 'reform' through the parliament. And the French police are going wild attacking protesters right and left.""Israel is a democracy, supposedly, even though Jews who comprise less than 50 per cent of Israel/Palestine now have a monopoly on power." The writer said the very term 'democracy' "hides a multitude of sins." For more sharp analysis, listen to Sputnik's podcast The Critical Hour.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/bidens-second-summit-for-democracy-participants-agenda-and-major-flaws--1108873510.html
washington dc
france
israel
russia
china
venezuela
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108925256_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_524708296c114600be3a66262a0bc2f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
us, joe biden, dan lazare, summit, democracy, russia, china, venezuela, india, israel, france
us, joe biden, dan lazare, summit, democracy, russia, china, venezuela, india, israel, france
Biden's Second 'Summit for Democracy' is 'Deeply Hypocritical', Says Author
The second summit of 'democracies' — as defined by Washington — excludes the leading rivals to US imperialism, including Russia, China and Cuba. Investigative journalist Dan Lazare, author of 'America's Undeclared War', said the event was intended to legitimize the Cold War mentality.
US President Joe Biden's second exclusive 'Summit for Democracy' is designed to absolve the West of the same sins Washington accuses its opponents of.
Even Washington's supposed NATO allies Hungary and Turkey have been excluded from the gathering in Washington, DC,
this week, to which the leaders of 120 states out of the 193 members of the United Nations.
Both nations refused to join in sanctions on Russia over its military de-Nazification operation in Ukraine — which have boomeranged to cripple Western economies — and questioned Finland and Sweden's applications to join the US-led military bloc.
Dan Lazare told Sputnik
that the summit was "deeply hypocritical."
"The whole idea of democracy versus autocracy is simply a slogan that Joe Biden cooked up to support the war in the Ukraine," he said, calling the notion "extraordinarily dangerous and has nothing to do with democracy at all."
The event is "about an eastward push by NATO in order to increase NATO's power and destroy a rival party," Lazare argued, and not about democracy.
The meeting was "simply a formula for patting America on the back and hurling abuse at all the usual suspects," including Russia, China and Venezuela.
"Countries that are pro-US are defined as democratic," Lazare said. "And countries which quarrel with US foreign policy are described as autocratic. It makes no sense."
Other countries invited include France, whose government is has ordered riot police and paramilitary gendarmes onto the streets to violently put down protests
against its attacks on state pension rights. In Israel, Netanyahu's attempt to curtail the powers of the supreme court over the government and Knesset has also drawn hundreds of thousands of protesters onto the streets.
"France is exploding, Israel is exploding, mass strikes are breaking out in Britain and in Germany," Lazare pointed out. "The world is heading into a period of growing instability. France is a democracy, so-called, but meanwhile Macron used highly suspect means to ram his pension 'reform' through the parliament. And the French police are going wild attacking protesters right and left."
"Israel is a democracy, supposedly, even though Jews who comprise less than 50 per cent of Israel/Palestine now have a monopoly on power."
The writer said the very term 'democracy' "hides a multitude of sins."
"Instead of using it to open up questions, to criticize society, Joe Biden uses the term to shut down criticism, to shut down questioning, and it's an extremely regressive move," Lazare concluded.
For more sharp analysis, listen to Sputnik's podcast The Critical Hour.