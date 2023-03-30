https://sputniknews.com/20230330/us-and-israel-spar-over-judicial-reform-eu-protests-and-strikes-spread-asean-to-dump-dollar-1108939556.html

US and Israel Spar Over Judicial Reform; EU Protests and Strikes Spread; ASEAN to Dump Dollar

US and Israel Spar Over Judicial Reform; EU Protests and Strikes Spread; ASEAN to Dump Dollar

France descends into anarchy as strikes in Germany threaten the economy and Prague rallies against pension reform indicate overall block instability.

2023-03-30T04:05+0000

2023-03-30T04:05+0000

2023-03-30T09:17+0000

the critical hour

radio

benjamin netanyahu

prague

paris

germany

matt taibbi

taiwan

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108939409_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d15e53691fa39c2089f989d42093a220.png

US and Israel Spar Over Judicial Reform; EU Protests and Strikes Spread; ASEAN to Dump Dollar France descends into anarchy as strikes in Germany threaten the economy and Prague rallies against pension reform indicate overall block instability.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Zelensky argues that the loss of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) would put Russia in a position to achieve an unfavorable deal. Also, the UN Security Council does not have the votes to approve an investigation of the Nord Stream attack on Germany.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. Honduras shifts away from the US position on China. Also, the President of Taiwan is meeting with US politicians.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the US Summit for Democracy and the EU. The Biden administration is holding an ironically named Summit for Democracy and the number of protests and rallies against neoliberal policies is growing in the EUBrian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The former president of Taiwan is traveling in China as the current president meets with US politicians. Also, Dr. Jeffrey Sachs argues that Ukraine needs to learn from the US geopolitical exploits in Afghanistan.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss Asia. The ASEAN bloc is looking to ditch Western currencies as the international de-dollarization movement grows.Miko Peled, author, and activist joins us to discuss Israel. The Netanyahu administration is demonstrating frustration with the Biden foreign policy team as some members of the Israeli leadership accuse the State Department of fueling protests.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US occupation of Syria is getting more violent as the project to overthrow the Damascus government appears to be on the edge of collapse. Also, the Senate has defeated an amendment that would have authorized war with Iran.Darryl Jones, attorney, and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. President Biden's Summit for Democracy is running up against his foreign policy. Also, a potential ban on high-capacity magazines may flop in court.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

prague

paris

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, nord stream investigation, who bombed the nord stream, nord stream sabotage, nord stream pipeline, who controls bakhmut, why bakhmut is important, summit for democracy, world dedollarization, what are world currencies, judicial reform in israel, israeli judicial reform, protests in israel, palestinians protests, protests in germany, protests in europe, french protests,