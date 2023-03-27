https://sputniknews.com/20230327/mass-protests-engulf-israel-as-water-cannons-detentions-and-arson-ensue-1108819053.html

Mass Protests Engulf Israel As Water Cannons, Detentions and Arson Ensue

Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for 12 weeks now.

On March 25, nearly 300,000 demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv alone, Israeli media reported, saying that overall 630,000 people took to the streets across the country.For three months now, thousands have been demonstrating throughout Israel against the Netanyahu administration's judicial reform bid.The protests are accompanied by riots, street closures, disruption of public transportation, government agencies and banks. The police often use force to disperse the protesters and arrest the most boisterous demonstrators.The most recent rallies were set off by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt to the judicial reform.In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli parliament approved the first part of the legislation. The second half was approved by the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, at the beginning of March.Take a look at recent mass protests as thousands of people have taken to the streets across Israel in Sputnik's gallery:

