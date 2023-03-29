https://sputniknews.com/20230329/second-democracy-summit-kicks-off-in-washington-dc-1108903017.html
Second Democracy Summit Kicks Off in Washington, DC
Second Democracy Summit Kicks Off in Washington, DC
The Second Summit for Democracy has begun in Washington DC, the United States, and continue for three days from March 28 to 31, with the co-chairmanship of the US, Zambia, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea.
2023-03-29T15:44+0000
2023-03-29T15:44+0000
2023-03-29T15:44+0000
africa
us
zambia
niger
south korea
netherlands
costa rica
antonio guterres
joe biden
hakainde hichilema
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108903573_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb21de7cdc9ebe55390dc3edd64f698b.jpg
US President Joe Biden, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, along with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are delivering opening speeches at the plenary session of the summit.Besides the leaders of the five co-host countries, the United Nations’ Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as wells as presidents and prime ministers of a number of participant countries, are also scheduled to address the leader-level plenary event aimed "to renew democracy at home and confront autocracies abroad."It follows closely on the heels of the Second International Conference on Democracy, which took place last week in Beijing. There participants asserted that there is no one set recipe or model for democracy because each nation has unique political traditions and needs.The first Washington-led Democracy Summit was held in December 2021.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
africa
zambia
niger
south korea
netherlands
costa rica
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108903573_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f303e5bb9a7fcb7e425363a4c28e37c6.jpg
Biden hosts leader-level plenary on 'Democracy Delivering on Global Challenges'
Biden hosts leader-level plenary on 'Democracy Delivering on Global Challenges'
2023-03-29T15:44+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
second democracy summit, democracy in africa, african politics, us summit, us policy on africa
second democracy summit, democracy in africa, african politics, us summit, us policy on africa
Second Democracy Summit Kicks Off in Washington, DC
The Second Summit for Democracy has begun in Washington, DC, and will continue for three days from March 28 to 31, with the co-chairmanship of the US, Zambia, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea.
US President Joe Biden, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, along with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are delivering opening speeches at the plenary session of the summit.
Besides the leaders of the five co-host countries, the United Nations’ Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as wells as presidents and prime ministers of a number of participant countries, are also scheduled to address the leader-level plenary event aimed "to renew democracy
at home and confront autocracies abroad."
It follows closely on the heels of the Second International Conference on Democracy, which took place last week in Beijing. There participants asserted that there is no one set recipe or model for democracy because each nation has unique political traditions and needs.
The first Washington-led Democracy Summit was held in December 2021.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!