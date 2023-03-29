https://sputniknews.com/20230329/second-democracy-summit-kicks-off-in-washington-dc-1108903017.html

Second Democracy Summit Kicks Off in Washington, DC

Second Democracy Summit Kicks Off in Washington, DC

The Second Summit for Democracy has begun in Washington DC, the United States, and continue for three days from March 28 to 31, with the co-chairmanship of the US, Zambia, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea.

2023-03-29T15:44+0000

2023-03-29T15:44+0000

2023-03-29T15:44+0000

africa

us

zambia

niger

south korea

netherlands

costa rica

antonio guterres

joe biden

hakainde hichilema

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108903573_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb21de7cdc9ebe55390dc3edd64f698b.jpg

US President Joe Biden, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, along with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are delivering opening speeches at the plenary session of the summit.Besides the leaders of the five co-host countries, the United Nations’ Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as wells as presidents and prime ministers of a number of participant countries, are also scheduled to address the leader-level plenary event aimed "to renew democracy at home and confront autocracies abroad."It follows closely on the heels of the Second International Conference on Democracy, which took place last week in Beijing. There participants asserted that there is no one set recipe or model for democracy because each nation has unique political traditions and needs.The first Washington-led Democracy Summit was held in December 2021.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

africa

zambia

niger

south korea

netherlands

costa rica

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Biden hosts leader-level plenary on 'Democracy Delivering on Global Challenges' Biden hosts leader-level plenary on 'Democracy Delivering on Global Challenges' 2023-03-29T15:44+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

second democracy summit, democracy in africa, african politics, us summit, us policy on africa