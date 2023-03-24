International
Iranians Not Killed as Result of US Strike in Syria, Media Reports
Iranians Not Killed as Result of US Strike in Syria, Media Reports
No Iranians were killed as a result of a US strikes in Syria which hit a grain center and rural development center in the province of Deir ez-Zur, rather than Iranian military positions, the regional broadcaster reported on Friday, citing sources in Syria.
A military source in Syria believes local groups could retaliate against US strikes, the broadcaster added. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US armed forces carried out airstrikes on facilities of groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) after an Iranian drone attacked a coalition base in northeast Syria, killing one US contractor.
Iranians Not Killed as Result of US Strike in Syria, Media Reports

08:34 GMT 24.03.2023 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 24.03.2023)
