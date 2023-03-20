https://sputniknews.com/20230320/russian-foreign-intel-us-plans-to-use-islamists-in-syria-to-kidnap-russian-iranian-military-1108587195.html

Russian Foreign Intel: US Plans to Use Islamists in Syria to Kidnap Russian, Iranian Military

The United States plans to form groups of radical Islamists in Syria to destabilize the situation in the country and kidnap Russian and Iranian military

"[Terrorists] were instructed to incite hostilities in the Syrian south-west, in the central part of the country and east of the Euphrates River. For this, it is planned to form several detachments of radicals totaling about 300 people. After special training, they will be involved in attacks on military facilities in Syria and Iran. Part of the terrorists ... are planned to be used in the capital region, including for the abduction of Russian and Iranian military personnel," the SVR added.The United States continues to use Islamist groups under its control in Syria to undermine the positions of the legitimate government of this country, headed by President Bashar Assad, the SVR said in a statement. Coordination is carried out from the US Al-Tanf military. The most important operations against government forces are planned by intelligence officers and representatives of the US Central Command. The United States is planning to hand over dozens of four-wheel drive pickup trucks with heavy machine guns, as well as Igla man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), TOW and NLAW anti-tank missiles, to Islamist groups in Syria, SVR said.Washington's close engagement with Islamic terrorists is a manifestation of state terrorism, the statement read."The United States continues to use Islamist groups under its control in Syria to undermine the positions of the legitimate government of this country, headed by [President] Bashar Assad," the SVR said.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

