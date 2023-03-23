https://sputniknews.com/20230323/eu-arms-supply-to-africa-encourages-fight-expert-says-1108729273.html

EU Arms Supply to Africa Encourages Fight, Expert Says

In this article you can read about European arms supplies to Africa

The European Union is encouraging conflict instead of peace by supplying arms to Africa, Professor Solomon Asiimwe Muchwa, international relations and security lecturer at Nkumba University in Kampala, says in an interview with Sputnik.The expert’s opinion was heard following the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s recent statement claiming that the bloc would send arms to other countries which are "increasingly interested in lethal support." While Africa wants to silence the weapons, the EU supplies them, which is contrary to the necessities of the continent, the expert believes.In his opinion, fighting, which is endorsed by weapon supplies, will continue destabilizing the continent.He describes power in today’s world as the "be all and end all" in the international system, adding that "the world seems to be going back to realism."So instead of encouraging peaceful means, the mighty EU is encouraging controversy, Muchwa sums up.Earlier, along with Muchwa, another security expert from Chad, Ismail Mohamed Tahir, said he feared that the flow of European arms into Africa will only increase, and this will contribute to rising tensions on the continent.As for security issues on the continent, Muchwa thinks that the EU is creating "multi-dilemmas" in different countries.As an example of the negative impact of arms supply, the lecturer highlights “what has happened in Ukraine.”And China is also likely to be going behind Russia because now this is a “functional arms race that is going on,” he concludes.Concerning Western arms supply to Ukraine, Finland's National Bureau of Investigation earlier said that Finnish police had uncovered smuggling of arms sent to Ukraine to the black market in Africa in October last year. According to the preliminary results of the investigation, the agency concluded that criminals may have got access to a large number of weapons that had previously been supplied to Kiev.However, Africa is not the only further direction of Western arms shipped to Ukraine.Observers note that European countries such as Sweden or Finland also become final destinations.For instance, while Finnish criminal gangs have already obtained arms sent to Ukraine, as it was reported by Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, neighboring Sweden only risks being involved in the same situation, according to experts.At the same time, Russian officials have repeatedly warned the West that arms supplies to Ukraine may end up in more fragile security in entire Europe.Moreover, despite all warnings, the EU believes the actions of the West do not jeopardize Europe.However, he did not say a word about the consequences of arms supply for countries outside the EU.

