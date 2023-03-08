https://sputniknews.com/20230308/borrell-says-sees-no-danger-in-depleting-eu-ammunition-depots-to-help-ukraine-1108185576.html

Borrell Sees No Danger in Depleting EU Ammunition Depots to Help Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for the supply of weapons from the bloc's stockpiles to Ukraine on Wednesday both in the short and long terms, while assuring that it would not pose a threat to the security of the EU member states.

In this regard, the top EU diplomat also presented a three-pillar plan to stimulate supplies of NATO standard ammunition from the bloc's existing stockpiles to Ukraine. The EU foreign policy chief went on to say that the European Union should also ramp up deliveries of its ammunition to Kiev in the medium and long terms through increased production and joint procurement. Borrell's proposal is expected to be considered at the upcoming EU summit from March 23-24 after discussions at the levels of the EU defense and foreign ministers. Meanwhile, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton announced his intention to visit all defense production enterprises in the EU member states to discuss the issue of boosting the bloc's military manufacturing, including of ammunition.Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries are not conductive to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.

