https://sputniknews.com/20230321/russia-afraid-some-weapons-obtained-by-ukraine-may-end-up-on-black-market-moscow-says-1108635099.html

Russia Afraid Some Weapons Obtained by Ukraine May End Up on Black Market, Moscow Says

Russia Afraid Some Weapons Obtained by Ukraine May End Up on Black Market, Moscow Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia has reasons to fear that a part of US military aid to Ukraine may end up on the black market, Russian Ambassador to the United... 21.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-21T10:07+0000

2023-03-21T10:07+0000

2023-03-21T10:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

anatoly antonov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/94/1054969424_0:256:4784:2947_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a239234125486a74bf305d837cce8f.jpg

The US administration announced Monday that it will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers as well as Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment. He said such a policy jeopardizes the security of entire Europe, increasing the risk of a direct clash between Russia and NATO.

https://sputniknews.com/20230314/desantis-says-further-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-not-in-us-national-interest-1108388496.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, anatoly antonov