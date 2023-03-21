https://sputniknews.com/20230321/russia-afraid-some-weapons-obtained-by-ukraine-may-end-up-on-black-market-moscow-says-1108635099.html
Russia Afraid Some Weapons Obtained by Ukraine May End Up on Black Market, Moscow Says
Russia Afraid Some Weapons Obtained by Ukraine May End Up on Black Market, Moscow Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia has reasons to fear that a part of US military aid to Ukraine may end up on the black market, Russian Ambassador to the United... 21.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-21T10:07+0000
2023-03-21T10:07+0000
2023-03-21T10:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
anatoly antonov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/94/1054969424_0:256:4784:2947_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a239234125486a74bf305d837cce8f.jpg
The US administration announced Monday that it will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers as well as Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment. He said such a policy jeopardizes the security of entire Europe, increasing the risk of a direct clash between Russia and NATO.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/desantis-says-further-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-not-in-us-national-interest-1108388496.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/94/1054969424_256:0:4528:3204_1920x0_80_0_0_a993104fc2d438cbb294844adebc4e75.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, anatoly antonov
ukrainian crisis, anatoly antonov
Russia Afraid Some Weapons Obtained by Ukraine May End Up on Black Market, Moscow Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia has reasons to fear that a part of US military aid to Ukraine may end up on the black market, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.
The US administration announced Monday that it will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers as well as Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment.
"We have serious concerns that some of the defense products may end up on the black market. Where will weapons pop up? Who will bear responsibility when materiel falls into the hands of some terrorist groups and criminal organizations?" Antonov told reporters.
He said such a policy jeopardizes the security of entire Europe, increasing the risk of a direct clash between Russia and NATO.