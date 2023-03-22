https://sputniknews.com/20230322/uk-plan-to-provide-ukraine-with-depleted-uranium-projectiles-a-reckless-new-provocation-moscow-says-1108669007.html

UK Plan to Provide Ukraine With Depleted Uranium Projectiles a Reckless New Provocation, Moscow Says

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie stated that London would provide Kiev with armor piercing shells for its Challenger 2 main battle tanks, including depleted uranium ammunition.

Britain’s plan to deliver depleted uranium projectiles to Ukraine is London’s latest provocation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik. The statements of Washington and London about their desire for peace in Ukraine and the well-being of the Ukrainian people are lies, the Russian diplomat said, noting that their true goal is the destruction of Ukraine. She also recalled that issues related to the consequences of the use of depleted uranium shells remain taboo in the West.The remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin commented Tuesday on the UK’s plans to supply depleted uranium projectiles to Kiev, saying, "it seems that the West really decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, not in words, but in deed." He made the comments came after meetings with a delegation of high-level Chinese officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored that the UK’s decision to provide Kiev with depleted uranium tank ammunition undermines global stability. The top Russian diplomat added that the decision shows that the UK is ready to not only take on risks, but also commit war crimes. "If this is true, then they [UK authorities] are ready to not only just take risks, but violate the international humanitarian law, as it was in 1999 in Yugoslavia, and many other things, including war crimes, crimes against humanity," Lavrov said. This was preceded by UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie saying that Britain will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for the Challenger 2 battle tanks.

