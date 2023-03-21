https://sputniknews.com/20230321/uk-to-hand-depleted-uranium-ammunition-to-kiev-alongside-challenger-2-tanks-deputy-defense-minister-1108644796.html

UK to Hand Depleted Uranium Ammunition to Kiev Alongside Challenger 2 Tanks: Deputy Defense Minister

The UK has pledged 14 of its 227 Challenger 2 main battle tanks, along with a plethora of other heavy arms, to Ukraine to prolong its conflict with Russia. 21.03.2023, Sputnik International

The British government will give Ukraine radioactive depleted uranium ammunition for the tanks it has promised the Kiev regime. "Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium. Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles," Deputy Defence Minister Annabel Goldie said in an answer to a Parliamentary question on Tuesday.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has already pledged 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks (MBTs) to Volodymyr Zelensky's regime in Kiev. The tanks have been out of production for over 20 years and only 227 remain in service with the British army.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has also announced that three batteries of the army's AS90 155mm self-propelled howitzers will also be sent, adding up to at least 24 vehicles. The Ministry of Defence has reportedly placed an order for Archer wheeled motorised howitzers from BAe System's Swedish subsidiary Bofors after it emerged that the donated vehicles represent most of the army's functional artillery.Depleted uranium ammunition was heavily used by US forces and their allies in the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

