Supply of Depleted Uranium Shells to Kiev Could Lead to Global Tragedy, State Duma Speaker Says

The United States and its allies are doing everything to prolong the Ukrainian conflict, not shunning from supply of ammunition with depleted uranium to Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.
The United Kingdom announced on Monday that it would transfer Ukraine depleted uranium tank ammunition along with Challenger 2 battle tanks. "This decision leads to a tragedy on a global scale, which will primarily affect European countries," Volodin said on Telegram. The official also expressed concern about the possibility of Kiev using a dirty bomb or even a "tactical nuclear weapons" in the future. "If this happens, there will be no turning back. Washington and its satellites (London, Brussels, Warsaw and so on) are doing everything to make a ‘war to the last Ukrainian’ become a ‘war to the last European’," Volodin added. Depleted uranium is used in armor piercing projectiles due to its high density and significant damage it causes after armor penetration. Nazi Germany was the first country to use depleted uranium for its tank shells due to the lack of more dense wolfram.
05:54 GMT 22.03.2023 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 22.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies are doing everything to prolong the Ukrainian conflict, not shunning from supply of ammunition with depleted uranium to Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.
The United Kingdom announced on Monday that it would transfer Ukraine depleted uranium tank ammunition along with Challenger 2 battle tanks.
"This decision leads to a tragedy on a global scale, which will primarily affect European countries," Volodin said on Telegram.
The official also expressed concern about the possibility of Kiev using a dirty bomb or even a "tactical nuclear weapons" in the future.
"If this happens, there will be no turning back. Washington and its satellites (London, Brussels, Warsaw and so on) are doing everything to make a ‘war to the last Ukrainian’ become a ‘war to the last European’," Volodin added.
Depleted uranium is used in armor piercing projectiles due to its high density and significant damage it causes after armor penetration. Nazi Germany was the first country to use depleted uranium for its tank shells due to the lack of more dense wolfram.