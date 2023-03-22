https://sputniknews.com/20230322/david-vs-goliaths-russian-fighter-aircraft-chase-away-us-strategic-bombers-1108689034.html
David vs Goliaths: Russian Fighter Aircraft Chase Away US Strategic Bombers
On March 20, a possible attempt by a pair of US B-52 strategic bombers to probe Russia’s airspace over the Baltic Sea was thwarted by a Russian Su-35S fighter jet, even though the US military later attempted to claim that no intercept had taken place.
While the massive US strategic bomber aircraft may pose a grave threat to whole cities thanks to a huge nuclear payload it can carry, this flying metal behemoth can be brought low by a much smaller fighter aircraft that was designed specifically to intercept and exterminate such aerial threats.Explore Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
17:05 GMT 22.03.2023 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 22.03.2023)
On March 20, a possible attempt by a pair of US B-52 strategic bombers to probe Russia’s airspace over the Baltic Sea was thwarted by a Russian Su-35S fighter jet, even though the US military later attempted to claim that no intercept had taken place.
While the massive US strategic bomber aircraft may pose a grave threat to whole cities thanks to a huge nuclear payload it can carry, this flying metal behemoth can be brought low by a much smaller fighter aircraft that was designed specifically to intercept
and exterminate such aerial threats.
Explore Sputnik's infographic to find out more!