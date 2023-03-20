International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230320/russian-su-35-fighter-jet-intercepts-two-us-b-52-bombers-over-baltic-sea---defense-ministry-1108618660.html
Russian Su-35 Fighter Jet Intercepts Two US B-52 Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry
Russian Su-35 Fighter Jet Intercepts Two US B-52 Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry
Russian fighter jet Su-35 prevented two US strategic bombers B-52 from reaching the Russian border on Monday over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) reported on Monday.
2023-03-20T20:35+0000
2023-03-20T20:33+0000
world
russia
baltic sea
b-52
su-35
russian defense ministry
interception
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107928/48/1079284860_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_201db9db083e54df07322132c429a6a8.jpg
"On March 20, 2023, the radars of the air defense forces of the Western Military District on duty detected two air targets flying in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation over the Baltic Sea. The targets were identified as two strategic bombers B-52N of the US Air Force," the NDCC said. In order to identify and prevent breach of the state border, a Su-35 fighter from the air defense forces of the Western Military District was scrambled. After that, the crew of the fighter occupied the established zone of duty in the air. "After the removal of foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned to its base airfield," the center said. The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No breach of the Russian border was allowed.The latest scramble comes days after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on March 14 that a US MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed in the Black Sea as a result of its own extreme maneuvers after violating airspace and carrying out its flight with transponders turned off.US defense officials had declined at the time to offer specifics of the aircraft; however, subsequent reports later detailed that the US military had dispatched a second drone to the crash site.
https://sputniknews.com/20230315/us-account-of-black-sea-incident-unrealistic-as-su-27-would-have-sustained-serious-damages---expert-1108438667.html
russia
baltic sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107928/48/1079284860_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dea02a60f905a5d8ac7d4ce3843c4e52.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
su-35, b-52, interception, russian defense ministry, baltic sea, national defense control center
su-35, b-52, interception, russian defense ministry, baltic sea, national defense control center

Russian Su-35 Fighter Jet Intercepts Two US B-52 Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

20:35 GMT 20.03.2023
© Tech. Sgt. Emerson NuñezA U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress breaks away from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel during a strategic bomber mission, May 7, 2020.
A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress breaks away from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel during a strategic bomber mission, May 7, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
© Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian fighter jet Su-35 prevented two US strategic bombers B-52 from reaching the Russian border on Monday over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) reported on Monday.
"On March 20, 2023, the radars of the air defense forces of the Western Military District on duty detected two air targets flying in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation over the Baltic Sea. The targets were identified as two strategic bombers B-52N of the US Air Force," the NDCC said.
In order to identify and prevent breach of the state border, a Su-35 fighter from the air defense forces of the Western Military District was scrambled. After that, the crew of the fighter occupied the established zone of duty in the air.
"After the removal of foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned to its base airfield," the center said.
The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No breach of the Russian border was allowed.
Sukhoi Su-27 multipurpose fighter - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2023
World
US Account of Black Sea Incident Unrealistic as Su-27 Would Have Sustained Serious Damages - Expert
15 March, 23:54 GMT
The latest scramble comes days after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on March 14 that a US MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed in the Black Sea as a result of its own extreme maneuvers after violating airspace and carrying out its flight with transponders turned off.
US defense officials had declined at the time to offer specifics of the aircraft; however, subsequent reports later detailed that the US military had dispatched a second drone to the crash site.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала