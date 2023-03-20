International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
EU to Mobilize Additional One Million Ammunition Rounds From Europe to Ukraine
EU to Mobilize Additional One Million Ammunition Rounds From Europe to Ukraine
The European Union will provide Ukraine with one million ammunition rounds, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, a French news agency reported, citing diplomats, that the European Union has agreed on the ammunition plan for Ukraine worth two billion euros ($2.1 billion). EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said later that the EU support package will consist of 3 tracks. "A historic decision. Following my proposal, Member States agreed to deliver 1 mio rounds of artillery ammunition within the next 12 months. We have a 3 track approach: 1) €1 bn for immediate delivery; 2) €1 bn for joint procurement; 3) commission to ramp up production capacity," Borrell said in a tweet. Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 there. The assistance includes air defense missiles, launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns and various types of ammunition. The Kremlin has warned against further arms supplies that could mean the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.
18:22 GMT 20.03.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will provide Ukraine with one million ammunition rounds, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, a French news agency reported, citing diplomats, that the European Union has agreed on the ammunition plan for Ukraine worth two billion euros ($2.1 billion).
"The EU continues supporting Ukraine. We have mobilized the European Peace Facility and the European Defense Agency. Additional one million ammunition rounds from Europe coming to Ukraine. Matter of urgency to help Ukraine as it defends its country," Michel said on Twitter.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said later that the EU support package will consist of 3 tracks.
"A historic decision. Following my proposal, Member States agreed to deliver 1 mio rounds of artillery ammunition within the next 12 months. We have a 3 track approach: 1) €1 bn for immediate delivery; 2) €1 bn for joint procurement; 3) commission to ramp up production capacity," Borrell said in a tweet.
Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 there. The assistance includes air defense missiles, launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns and various types of ammunition. The Kremlin has warned against further arms supplies that could mean the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.
