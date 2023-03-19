https://sputniknews.com/20230319/eu-warmongers-uncomfortable-with-truth-about-us--nato-proxy-war-in-ukraine-1108563551.html

EU Warmongers 'Uncomfortable With Truth' About US & NATO Proxy War in Ukraine

EU warmongers are uncomfortable with the truth about the ongoing US and NATO proxy war in Ukraine, said Irish MEP Michael Wallace.

"Warmongers" in the European Parliament have been accused of attempts to silence the truth about the "madness" of continuously fanning the flames of the Ukraine conflict by funneling weapons to the Kiev regime.Michael Wallace, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Ireland for the South constituency, went on Twitter to denounce the continuing US and NATO proxy war in Ukraine.Wallace, a member of the GUE/NGL Left group (Confederal Group of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left in the European Parliament), has repeatedly weighed in on the ongoing proxy war in Ukraine, and denounced how the Europen allies of Washington willingly toed the line, pumping more and more milutary supplies to the Kiev authorities. "Pumping more arms into Ukraine is madness," he claimed.Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Amid this US-spearheaded resolve to prop up Kiev authorities, MEP Wallace has claimed that Ukraine was being used by the United States and NATO to undermine Russia "down to the last Ukrainian”. Speaking on a local Irish radio station he said providing arms to Ukraine was only going to prolong the war. They would “give all the guns” to prolong the conflagration, he added. Furthermore, there shall be no peace or stability as long as NATO exists, Wallace warned.Last year, together with another MEP, Clare Daly from Ireland, Wallace had defended his decision not to vote in favour of a European Parliament resolution urging increased military support for Ukraine. "We don't believe that pouring more weapons into Ukraine is a good idea. We think more Ukrainians will die and it's going to have a terrible impact on an awful lot of people," he had stated.Clare Daly had added that she disagreed with a one-sided narrative that excuses the Western role in what is now happening.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the so-called collective West started drumming up military support for the Kiev regime, and funneling weapons there. Moscow repeatedly warned the US, its NATO allies, other European leaders of the folly of weapons support for Kiev, underscoring that it risked turning the Russia-NATO “proxy conflict” in Ukraine into a global conflagration.

