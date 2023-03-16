https://sputniknews.com/20230316/our-banking-system-is-sound-yellen-tells-congress-decisive-actions-stabilized-financial-markets-1108477844.html

'Our Banking System is Sound': Yellen Tells Congress 'Decisive' Actions Stabilized Financial Markets

'Our Banking System is Sound': Yellen Tells Congress 'Decisive' Actions Stabilized Financial Markets

While the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in an attempt to quell historically high inflation, the aggressive rate hikes have also devalued bonds into... 16.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-16T17:53+0000

2023-03-16T17:53+0000

2023-03-16T17:53+0000

americas

banking system

janet yellen

us federal deposit insurance corporation

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106674312_0:97:3073:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_fda382673f4b28a9604e4107f2c34d91.jpg

Less than a week after two of the country’s largest bank collapses in history, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress the country’s banking system was not at risk.She pointed to the federal government’s "decisive and forceful actions" to shore up confidence in the banking system, which included making additional cash available to banks that might need it, and taking over both Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to pay off up to $250,000 each of their depositors’ accounts.The White House's move has been heavily criticized by Republicans for covering investors' risky behavior with taxpayer money, although US President Joe Biden has claimed the payouts will come purely from banks' payments to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a government-owned entity used to prevent bank runs.However, Crapo also told US media that more regulation would not have solved the problem. Democrats have pointed to a 2018 law that reduced bank investment oversight as having allowed the problems at Signature and SVB to go undetected.Numerous European banks suffered big losses on Wednesday and several American banks also suffered from the crisis before the Swiss National Bank and the country’s financial regulators stepped in to say they would give Credit Suisse extra cash if necessary. The bank immediately availed itself of approximately $53.7 billion from the central bank.On Thursday, the Zurich-based bank announced it was selling off $3 billion in debt securities in euros and dollars.

https://sputniknews.com/20230313/sen-warren-pins-blame-for-bank-collapses-on-congress-for-weakening-financial-rules-1108353175.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

banking system, janet yellen, us federal deposit insurance corporation, us