Sen. Warren Pins Blame for Bank Collapses on Congress for ‘Weakening Financial Rules’

“No one should be mistaken about what unfolded over the past few days in the U.S. banking system,” US Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote in a Monday op-ed in the New York Times. “These recent bank failures are the direct result of leaders in Washington weakening the financial rules.”“Greg Becker, the chief executive of Silicon Valley Bank, was one of the ‌many high-powered executives who lobbied Congress to weaken the law,” Warren continued. “In 2018, the big banks won. With support from both parties, President Donald Trump signed a law to roll back critical parts of Dodd-Frank. Regulators, including the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, then made a bad situation worse, ‌‌letting financial institutions load up on risk.”The FDIC is a government-owned corporation used to provide deposit guarantees for member banks in order to prevent bank runs. It was created in 1933 during the Great Depression, which was set in motion by a financial collapse that began with bank runs as depositors scrambled to withdraw funds that banks had lent out to other institutions in a bid to make more money.US President Joe Biden echoed Warren on Monday, condemning his predecessor and saying he was “going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks.”The bank’s collapse was aided by the uncertainty created by the Federal Reserve’s steady increase of interest rates over the last year. The central bank has raised its Effective Federal Funds Rate, which governs how much money banks are required to keep on hand instead of lending out to other banks overnight, in an attempt to stop the depreciation of the US dollar’s value - also known as inflation. The EFFR changes also changed the return value of the bonds in which SVB invested much of its capital, severely depreciating their value and creating doubts about SVB’s ability to access its money. Panic did the rest.Signature Bank’s collapse on Sunday was also triggered by a bank run by depositors anxious about their accounts after SVB’s collapse, but its instability was created by risky cryptocurrency deposits - one of the few banks to allow such a practice. Its assets totaled less than $100 billion, according to US media reports, but many of its depositors had massive accounts far above the $250,000 insured by the FDIC, making a bank run devastating when it came.The Federal Reserve said in a Monday statement it would “make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions” to stop further anxiety-fueled bank runs.

