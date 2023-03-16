https://sputniknews.com/20230316/credit-suisse-bank-announces-sale-of-assets-worth-over-3bln-1108459460.html

Credit Suisse Bank Announces Sale of Assets Worth Over $3Bln

Credit Suisse Bank Announces Sale of Assets Worth Over $3Bln

Switzerland's Credit Suisse bank announced Thursday the sale of a number of its assets in the form of debt securities in euros and dollars worth more than $3 billion.

2023-03-16T11:08+0000

2023-03-16T11:08+0000

2023-03-16T11:08+0000

economy

silicon valley bank collapse

credit suisse group ag

lehman brothers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108425646_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_655b4aba6a7b9de015db86eefdeac13e.jpg

The offer will expire on March 22, the bank added. The Swiss National Bank and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said that Credit Suisse, the assets of which devalued by a quarter on Wednesday, meets the capital and liquidity requirements for systemically important banks, and would be granted liquidity by the Swiss National Bank if necessary. After that, Credit Suisse said that it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (approximately $53.7 billion ) from the country's central bank. Concerns about Credit Suisse, which is one of Switzerland's largest banks, were raised after the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States. Robert Kiyosaki, a financial columnist who predicted the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, said that Credit Suisse would be next. The concerns about the future of Credit Suisse were aggravated after its main stakeholder, Saudi National Bank, said that it would not bail the Swiss bank out due to its own issues with regulation.

https://sputniknews.com/20230315/more-banks-may-collapse-if-fed-continues-raising-interest-rate-analysts-say-1108408199.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

silicon valley bank collapse, credit suise, banking crisis, bank collapse, bankruptcy